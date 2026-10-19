Secret Service Scrambled to Retrieve Donald Trump When He Wandered Past His Limousine
Oct. 19 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET
In yet another bizarre mishap that has critics raising eyebrows and questioning his mental health, Secret Service was seen scrambling to retrieve Donald Trump and set him back on the right path when he wandered past his limousine and into an empty field during his departure from a recent rally in Georgia.
The incident occurred on October 16.
Trump Wandered Into Field While Agents Followed
Video showed Trump, wearing his signature red cap, seemingly confused and disoriented as he walked past his black presidential limo and stood in a field looking around for a few moments. Secret Service members quickly scrambled around the president and redirected him to his limo.
'Where the Heck Was He Even Going?'
Online observers quickly pounced on the situation.
“Where the heck was he even going? Just planning to ramble across the open plains on his own?” wrote one.
“And he picked on Joe Biden” said another. “Trump is not fit mentally or physically to run this country.”
Trump’s attention span and meandering have become a hallmark of the 80-year-old president’s second administration, causing observers to question his ability to lead the nation. This most recent episode has only added to speculation about ongoing dementia.
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Trump's Posture and Dozing Have Drawn Criticism
The self-described “very stable genius” has frequently bragged about his ability to memorize five words in a row, citing a screening test commonly used for dementia patients, even while losing track of his surroundings on a regular basis. In one recent case, he ambled past the curtain that was held open for him after speaking at a rally.
In another, he looked unsteady and tried to leave a White House event early after falling asleep during the event. Occasionally, he seems to be waving to nobody in particular.
Trump has often been recorded dozing off in the middle of televised White House meetings while staffers simply talk around him. The White House has accused media of selectively choosing moments where he’s blinking in a photograph. One supporter tried to claim his dozing was a sign of intelligence.
His regular public naps have earned him the nickname “Teddy Doze-evelt” from comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
'I Have Some Very Severe Problems'
His unsteady and uncertain method of walking, as well as his odd stance during public appearances, have further fueled speculation that his mental and physical health may not be up to the “excellent” standards White House physicians have frequently claimed.
Trump himself has recently stated “I have some very severe problems” without elaborating on what he meant, but later claimed it was a joke.