Donald Trump 'Lost His Cool' Because VP Kamala Harris 'Got Under His Skin' at Debate, Chelsea Clinton Says: 'He's Scared'
Hillary and Bill Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, weighed in on how Donald Trump blew a gasket during the 2024 debate against Kamala Harris.
While on the Thursday, September 12, episode of The View, the 44-year-old responded after co-host Joy Behar said Donald's projection that he won the debate is "just another lie" he's telling his supporters.
"Because he knows he lost, he knows he lost his cool, he knows she got under his skin, and he knows she's on the right side of what most Americans want our country to be," Chelsea replied. "He's scared — and he should be."
Joy agreed with Chelsea, saying, "He's very scared" and that "you can see" it on his face.
As OK! previously reported, many people have shared their thoughts after the televised event aired on Tuesday, September 10.
Chris Christie, who used to be friends with Donald, said the night was a complete fail for him.
“She was exquisitely well prepared,” Chris said. “She laid traps, and he chased every rabbit down every hole. Instead of talking about the things that he should have been talking about."
"This is the difference between someone who’s well-prepared and someone who’s unprepared," he continued. "Whoever did debate prep for Donald Trump should be fired! He was he was not good tonight at all."
Meanwhile, Geraldo Rivera, who also used to be close to Donald, couldn't believe what he was watching.
“He [former President Donald Trump] was childish. He was creepy. He was cringey. That thing about eating dogs, 'they eat dogs!' He was obsessed with it. He wouldn't let it go. He put that bone in his mouth and he rattled it. And I thought that she withstood Hurricane Trump. She came across as competent, even confident, after that first half hour, which I agree with you, Trump…that was definitely his best half hour," he said.
However, Donald disagreed with everyone, claiming he knocked it out of the park.
“It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he said on Fox & Friends, claiming that “six or seven times she told an outright lie” that was not challenged. “They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”
“I’ve been told I’m a good debater,” he added. “I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate.”