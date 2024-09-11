'Total Fail': Chris Christie Says Whoever Prepped Donald Trump for His Debate Against Kamala Harris 'Should Be Fired'
Former New Jersey Govenor Chris Christie attacked Donald Trump and his team for his disastrous debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris.
During ABC’s post-debate coverage, the former New Jersey governor applauded Vice President Harris' performance and argued that Trump was inadequately prepared and ended up becoming a "total fail" during the live event.
“She was exquisitely well prepared,” Christie said. “She laid traps, and he chased every rabbit down every hole. Instead of talking about the things that he should have been talking about."
"This is the difference between someone who’s well-prepared and someone who’s unprepared," he continued. "Whoever did debate prep for Donald Trump should be fired! He was he was not good tonight at all."
Christie argued that Harris appeared presidential, and said Trump will lose the election if he doesn’t “get to work” soon.
“Donald Trump spent more time talking about people eating pets, people at his rallies and whether he had more or less than she did, about the economy,” Christie explained. “And that is a huge fail tonight. I think what we’re going to see is that Kamala Harris is now being seen by a lot of voters as a potential president. That’s what she needed to accomplish tonight. Trump had better get to work, or he’s going to lose this election.”
Christie has been a vocal critic of the former president throughout the 2024 election cycle.
While speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt during the Republican primary, the former New Jersey governor said Trump's cabinet would be weak due to the ex-prez's dwindling inner circle.
"Forty of his 44 cabinet level people have said not only that they wouldn’t work for him again, they wouldn’t vote for him. And so who’s he going to bring in?" he asked Hewitt. "Is this going to be the Kash Patels of the world? The Jeffrey Clarks of the world?"
"The Michael Flynns of the world are going to be the people who are going to populate the next Trump administration, a bunch of deranged sycophants who will just do whatever the masters tell them to do regardless of the law and the Constitution?" Christie continued. "He’s not going to be able to find anybody good to work for him."
After dropping out of the Republican primary, Christie told his supporters, "From the moment I got into the race, the decision that I made was really simple. We want to change this party and if we want to change this country, it's hard work. It's not easy… I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win."