'Total Fail': Chris Christie Says Whoever Prepped Donald Trump for His Debate Against Kamala Harris 'Should Be Fired'

Christie has been a vocal critic of the former president throughout the 2024 election cycle.

While speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt during the Republican primary, the former New Jersey governor said Trump's cabinet would be weak due to the ex-prez's dwindling inner circle.

"Forty of his 44 cabinet level people have said not only that they wouldn’t work for him again, they wouldn’t vote for him. And so who’s he going to bring in?" he asked Hewitt. "Is this going to be the Kash Patels of the world? The Jeffrey Clarks of the world?"

"The Michael Flynns of the world are going to be the people who are going to populate the next Trump administration, a bunch of deranged sycophants who will just do whatever the masters tell them to do regardless of the law and the Constitution?" Christie continued. "He’s not going to be able to find anybody good to work for him."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!