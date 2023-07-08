OK Magazine
Donald Trump Compared to Famous Criminals After Claiming He's 'Become More Popular' Since His Indictments

Jul. 8 2023

Donald Trump alleged his two indictments are "all bulls***" at his recent rally in Iowa Friday, July 7.

The 2024 presidential candidate continued his speech claiming that despite the Department of Justice's supposedly blastomas actions, he still turns out on top, which led to a plethora of backlash from the public.

"Every time I get a subpoena, you know, my polls go up. I get more and more subpoenas," Trump began at his packed rally.

"'Report to a grand jury.' He's killing Biden. He's killing him. Let's — it's what it is. These are crooked people. Never happened in our country. Called weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI. We've never had anything like this," Trump added.

"It's all stuff. That's why my polls go up. I'm the only person ever got indicted who became more popular because people understand it. They read it. They see it. It's all contrived, horrible stuff," the ex-commander-in-chief concluded.

After the clip of Trump's speech was put up on Twitter, users responded to the post slamming the republican politician for his words.

"If he's innocent, why doesn't he move for an immediate trial and get a 'not guilty' verdict ? Why wouldn't his lawyers support fast track trials in all of the criminal cases that will be filed? What are they afraid of?" one user asked, while another said, "How sad that so many people believe all of his ridiculous lies."

Others compared the father-of-five to famous criminals, who also became more popular after being indicted, saying, "The notorious and infamous always seem to fascinate folks. He's confusing that with popularity. Look, they've done movies about all the famous gangsters, Bonnie and Clyde, Butch and Sundance. Maybe they'll do a movie about him? They can call it 'A Counterclockwise Orange'" and "Actually, a lot of criminals got more popular as they got indicted, e.g., Bonnie & Clyde, Al Capone, John Dillinger."

A fourth person added the 77-year-old has only become more popular "among his crazy cult followers."

