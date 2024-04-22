'I Should Be Campaigning Right Now!': Donald Trump Melts Down in Post-Court Bizarre Rant as He Says His Hush Money Trial Is 'Unfair'
Donald Trump went off on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and others in a long rant on Monday, April 22, outside the courthouse where his hush money trial is taking place.
Court adjourned early on Monday because of Passover and a juror's dentist appointment — but it didn't stop the ex-president from declaring he's "totally innocent" in his case.
“They called a payment to a lawyer a legal expense in the books. They didn’t call it construction. They didn’t say you’re building a building,” Trump, 77, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their 2016 alleged affair, said. “It was called a payment to a lawyer because, as you know, [Michael] Cohen is a lawyer. He represented a lot of people over the years. I’m not the only one. And [he] wasn’t very good in a lot of ways in terms of his representation, but he represented a lot of people.”
Trump then rambled on about how the trial is preventing him from meeting with his supporters.
“I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now. Instead I’m sitting here and this trial will go on for a very long time. It’s very unfair,” he said. “People in the court just said to me, I can’t believe it.”
“This is a Biden witch hunt to keep me off the campaign trail. So far it’s not working because my poll numbers are higher than they’ve ever been,” he added.
Ahead of the trial starting on April 15, Trump fumed on social media and claimed everyone is after him.
"The White House Thugs should not be allowed to have these dangerous and unfair Biden Trials during my campaign for President," Trump wrote on Truth Social in early April. "All of them, civil and criminal, could have been brought more than three years ago. It is an illegal attack on a Political Opponent. It is Communism at its worst, and Election Interference at its Best. No such thing has ever happened in our Country before."
"On Monday, I will be forced to sit, GAGGED, before a HIGHLY CONFLICTED & CORRUPT JUDGE, whose hatred for me has no bounds. All of these New York and D.C. 'Judges' and Prosecutors have the same MINDSET," he continued. "Nobody but this Soros Prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, wanted to take this ridiculous case."
Trump continued to lash out at Biden, 81, and others.
"All legal scholars say it is a sham," Trump claimed. "BIDEN’S DOJ IS RUNNING THE CASE. Just think of it, these animals want to put the former President of the United States (who got more votes than any sitting President!), & the PARTY’S REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE, IN JAIL, for doing absolutely nothing wrong."