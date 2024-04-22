'I Should Be Campaigning Right Now!': Donald Trump Melts Down in Post-Court Bizarre Rant as He Says His Hush Money Trial Is 'Unfair'

"The White House Thugs should not be allowed to have these dangerous and unfair Biden Trials during my campaign for President," Trump wrote on Truth Social in early April. "All of them, civil and criminal, could have been brought more than three years ago. It is an illegal attack on a Political Opponent. It is Communism at its worst, and Election Interference at its Best. No such thing has ever happened in our Country before."

"On Monday, I will be forced to sit, GAGGED, before a HIGHLY CONFLICTED & CORRUPT JUDGE, whose hatred for me has no bounds. All of these New York and D.C. 'Judges' and Prosecutors have the same MINDSET," he continued. "Nobody but this Soros Prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, wanted to take this ridiculous case."