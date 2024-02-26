OK Magazine
President Joe Biden 'Will Win' the Election Despite 'Worrying' Age Concerns, Annette Bening Suggests

Source: mega
By:

Feb. 26 2024, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Annette Bening revealed her opinion on who will win the upcoming 2024 election.

In a recent interview, the American Beauty actress admitted she's "always admired" Joe Biden and thinks he's been a "phenomenal president" despite concerns about his age.

Source: mega

Joe Biden is 81 years old.

"I think that everyone is concerned," she explained. "Not because he’s not capable of it, but because of how being in the public eye can be."

"You get caught off-guard, because his age is worrying," she added, seeming to refer to his frequent flubs in speeches and physical stumbles. "I think he will win, yeah. But it’s nervous-making."

Source: mega

Annette Bening believes Joe Biden will win the 2024 election.

Bening also spoke out against Biden's political rival Donald Trump, claiming "the Republican leadership that puts up with" the 77-year-old is "really disturbing."

Trump is still the Republican frontrunner despite being the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged. He is currently facing 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions. He was also found liable for fraud in New York and was ordered to shell out more than $300 million.

Source: mega

Bening said that Biden's age is 'worrying.'

As OK! previously reported, Trump has been lobbying for "full immunity" to be given to all U.S. presidents. On late Sunday, February 25, and early Monday, February 26, the ex-prez took to Truth Social to insist all the cases against him be dropped.

"The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN. Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? That would have solved all of their problems," he wrote at the time. "The answer is that they AIMED for the various trials to come up during my campaign for President, 2024!"

Source: mega

Biden is campaigning against Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

"In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!" he added.

Source: OK!
As for Bening, she has a history of being political outspoken. Earlier this year, during an appearance on The View, the actress shared that as a Democrat, she feels the country needs a "strong Republican party."

"We need a strong opposition," she continued. "But we don’t need people to stoke up fear."

Bening spoke with The London Times about the 2024 election.

