NEWS Political Strategist Goes on Scathing, Expletive-Laden Rant About 'Fat' Donald Trump and His 'Incompetent Buffoons' Source: @Politicon/youtube;MEGA Democratic political strategist James Carville went on a expletive-laden viral rant ripping President Donald Trump and his 'buffoons.' Lesley Abravanel March 9 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Democratic political strategist James Carville delivered a viral, expletive-laden monologue blasting President Donald Trump and his acolytes, saying that hating the president is the only moral choice Americans currently have. Carville, widely known as the "Ragin' Cajun," rose to national fame as the lead strategist for Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign, where he coined the famous phrase, "It’s the economy, stupid.” The feisty 81-year-old pundit, who co-hosts the weekly "Politics War Room" podcast with journalist Al Hunt, leaned into the MAGA-used insult known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, a trope usually aimed at critics of the president, mockingly "praying" to be a vessel for it.

Political strategist James Carville had a full meltdown while ranting about President Trump.



“I’ve got TDS. I hate the guy — and you know what? I don’t want to get rid of it. I don’t want to get better. I want it to get worse.”



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/pi6cfyh0xP — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavitNews) March 7, 2026 Source: @KLeavitNews/X The political guru went off on Donald Trump.

He stated he wanted to "hate the mother------ so much that we can’t see straight.” Carville repeatedly referred to Trump as a "fat f---" and a "sorry sack of s---,” claiming that the president "doesn't like America" and wants the country to lose. “You’re right! I got Trump Derangement Syndrome — I hate the mother-----,” he said. “And you know what? I don’t want to get rid of it. I don’t want to get better, I want to get worse. I want to hate him more. I pray to God in heaven.”

Source: @Politicon/youtube James Carville blasted Donald Trump's Iran war.

Carville also blasted Trump-leaning pundits like Stephen A. Smith and Chris Cuomo for attempting to be "fair" or "objective" toward the POTUS, calling the "integrity reflex" "bulls---" in the face of what he perceives as Trump's "evil.” “The insidious claim to evil is, ‘I can only be fair. I just have the integrity reflex. I just wish other people could be as fair and as good of people as I am, that I’m able to see both sides of anything. I don’t need to make judgments. I can just make observations,’” Carville said. “Bulls---.” He criticized Trump's escalation toward war with Iran, calling it an "idiotic war" and questioning the rationale for military intervention against a country of 92 million people.

Source: MEGA James Carville blasted the president's 'buffoons.'

“Pray for people who are trying to make it in the world,” he continued. “Pray for people who are paying more for gas for some idiotic f------- war that he never even told us why we’re there. He still doesn’t know why the f--- we’re there. I guess we’re there to bomb a girls’ school ‘cause that’s going to make them like us more. And by the way, oh Lord, pray for our soldiers.” He brutally excoriated Trump for hiring “incompetent f------- buffoons” to head federal agencies." Carville urged Democrats to adopt a "one-word mantra" for the 2026 midterms: "Repeal," specifically targeting Trump's spending laws.

Source: MEGA James Carville is famously married to Republican political consultant Mary Matalin.