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Political Strategist Makes Bold Prediction About Donald Trump

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Democratic strategist James Carville predicted the presidential end for Donald Trump, citing mounting pressures, 'irrelevancy.'

March 18 2026, Updated 2:43 p.m. ET

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Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville predicted that President Donald Trump will voluntarily resign from the presidency by March 2027.

Speaking on a recent episode of the "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville suggested that Trump will "walk away" due to a combination of mounting political, economic and international pressures.

“I’m telling you, I think he’s just going to quit next year by this time,” Carville forecasted.

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James Carville Makes Bold Prediction

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image of James Carville thinks the president will 'walk away' from the Oval Office.
Source: @politicon/youtube

James Carville thinks the president will 'walk away' from the Oval Office.

He anticipates that Republicans will lose control of both the House and the Senate in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections and argued that a Democratic-led Congress will make Trump "irrelevant" and unable to pass his agenda.

“I think he’s just going to f------ walk away because the Democrats control the House and the Senate,” Carville mused.

Carville believes that once the POTUS faces a hostile Congress and a failing war, he will lose interest in the job because "no one's going to pay attention to him" anymore.

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image of James Carville called out Donald Trump for starting the war with Iran.
Source: MEGA

James Carville called out Donald Trump for starting the war with Iran.

He described the ongoing war with Iran, which began in late February, as particularly devastating, pointing to the human toll — including 13 American military personnel killed — and the strategic failure to maintain control over the conflict.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has sent oil prices soaring, with the national average gas price reaching $3.80 per gallon.

“The fiscal condition of the country is beyond in the ditch. The Iran thing has turned into just a catastrophe of the first order,” Carville said.

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White House Calls James Carville a 'Loser'

image of White House officials dismissed the claims.
Source: @politicon/youtube

White House officials dismissed the claims.

White House press officials dismissed Carville's claims, calling him a "stone-cold loser" and accusing him of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a trope used by the president and MAGA for anyone who criticizes the president.

Carville made his hatred of the president well known in a viral statement in which he said he absolutely suffers from the non-existent affliction.

“You’re right! I got Trump Derangement Syndrome — I hate the motherf-----," he said in a Politicon video on March 7. “I want to hate him more. I pray to God in heaven,” Carville admitted.

image of James Carville typically speaks out about the president.
Source: MEGA

James Carville typically speaks out about the president.

The 81-year-old Democratic firebrand known as the “Ragin' Cajun" gained national fame as the lead strategist for Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign, where he popularized the phrase, "It’s the economy, stupid.”

He has been married to prominent Republican strategist Mary Matalin since 1993; their cross-partisan marriage has been the subject of several books and the documentary The War Room.

Carville has repeatedly argued that Trump "doesn't like the United States," citing his behavior during a dignified transfer of fallen service members and his alleged disregard for the Constitution.

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