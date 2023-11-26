Donald Trump Met With a 'Mixture of Cheers and Boos' at South Carolina Football Game
Rude arrival?
On Saturday, November 25, Donald Trump was booed as he entered the Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina to attend the Palmetto Bowl.
The former president, who is the current frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was seen pulling up to the event as he was jeered by the disapproving crowd.
“You can hear the boo's and explicit welcome Trump received as his SUV arrived at Williams-Brice for the Palmetto Bowl,” a social media user penned alongside the clip of the ex-commander-in-chief’s entrance.
Despite the footage of the audience’s distasted for the 77-year-old, other uploads from the event displayed fans of the Republican cheering him on.
In one person’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump was spotted as he walked onto the field and was met will tons of positive noise from the crowd, however, there were also some boos that could be heard.
“Additional video from AP's Meg Kinnard captures the mix of cheers and boos when Trump + McMaster walked onto the field tonight for a quick appearance during halftime of the USC-Clemson football game. The boos are audible, as is someone shouting, ‘We love you!’” the tweet read.
A third tweet showed footage of Trump waving at fans from his box as they all clapped and hollered for him.
“EXPLOSIVE: Massive pro-Trump crowd as Trump arrives in Nikki Haley's state of South Carolina. Multiple indictments and MSM have not changed the minds of the voters,” the user captioned the video.
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s appearance at the game came after he has been undergoing his fraud trial in New York. Over the last few weeks, Trump himself as well as kids Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. all testified for the case.
Despite being fined repeated due to the case’s gag order, Donald Sr. has often took to social media to talk about the his legal woes and blast both New York Attorney General Letitia James and the judge presiding over the case Arthur Engoron.
In his latest outburst, the father-of-five did just that, along with taking a dig at opponent Joe Biden.
“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violence Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do,” he said on Truth Social on Thursday, November 23.
"And Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to H---; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY," Donald Sr. added before concluding, “Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”