Donald Trump's 'Invincibility' Is 'Peeling Away,' Claims Prominent Republican Donor
Is this Donald Trump’s downfall?
According to a top Republican donor, the former president may not have the strength he used to.
"There were people that don't like Trump at all but were very skeptical that he could be stopped," Eric Levin, who is the head of the litigation and bankruptcy department at corporate law firm Eiseman Levine Lehrhaupt & Kakoyiannis.
"They now believe he can be stopped. His aura of invincibility is just peeled away completely," added Levin, who will be co-hosting an upcoming fundraiser for Nikki Haley's presidential campaign.
Despite these claims, Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-five recently stood trial for one of his four indictments. The ex-commander-in-chief has become well known for going off on rants slamming Joe Biden and the attorney generals presiding over his cases.
Most recently, on Thursday, November 23, Trump posted on Truth Social to bash New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the fraud case against him.
“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violence Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do,” he said.
"And Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to H---; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY," he added.
“Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” the 77-year-old concluded.
The most recent development in Trump’s current fraud trial came just two days prior to his social media tangent.
During his Tuesday, November 21, testimony, Jeffrey McConney, the former corporate controller of the Trump Organization, claimed Trump reviewed financial statements before they were finalized, contradicting the politician’s previous testimony.
"This was probably the worst day for Donald in the New York City fraud case," attorney Joe Gallina said to Mary Trump, Donald’s estranged niece. "This was very simply the smoking gun Attorney General Letitia James was looking for."
