Donald Trump Allegedly Ripped Up Official Documents After Reading Them, Former White House Aide Testifies

In a newly released and heavily redacted testimony, the former White House employee told the committee on June 10, 2022, that Trump would routinely destroy documents after reading them.

When a committee member asked, "Do you remember the president ever tearing up or destroying documents that he had seen?" the employee answered: "That's typically what he would do once he's finished with a document. He would tear everything, tear newspapers, tear photos."

"He liked to look at pictures and he would just tear it once he's done looking at it and just throw it on the floor," the valet added.