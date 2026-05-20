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Donald Trump Mixes Up Timeline of His Own White House Project as Dementia Rumors Swirl 

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA; @TheWhitehouse/youtube

Dementia rumors about the president have ramped up ahead of his 80th birthday next month.

May 20 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump had a senior moment, confusing the timeline of his own White House flagpole project during a speech at the annual Congressional Picnic on Tuesday, May 19.

Speaking from the Truman Balcony alongside first lady Melania Trump, the 79-year-old president claimed that he had installed new White House flagpoles just "two months ago."

However, official records show that Trump oversaw the installation of the two 100-foot flagpoles on the White House lawns in June 2025 — nearly a year before his remarks.

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'Best Poles Anywhere'

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Image of Donald Trump said his new White House flagpoles are 'the best poles anywhere' in 'the world.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said his new White House flagpoles are 'the best poles anywhere' in 'the world.'

At the time of installation, he had highly publicized the project, calling them “the best poles anywhere in the country or in the world."

Trump told the crowd that the flagpoles were erected roughly 60 days prior — the infrastructure addition took place 11 months earlier.

The gaffe occurred during a speech focused on his administration's physical renovations and restorations to the White House grounds.

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Image of Donald Trump's mix-ups frequently fuel health concerns.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mix-ups frequently fuel health concerns.

This incident follows a series of public timeline and scheduling mix-ups involving the president, including a high-profile press conference in which he incorrectly stated that his first presidential term began in 2016 rather than 2017.

Doctors and mental health professionals have argued publicly that Trump shows signs of accelerating cognitive decline. They frequently point to speech patterns such as phonemic paraphasia (starting a word and being unable to finish it), reduced vocabulary complexity, and rambling or tangential public speeches.

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Cognitive Concerns Continue

Image of Donald Trump is allegedly displaying signs of dementia.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is allegedly displaying signs of dementia.

A handful of esteemed psychologists have speculated specifically about frontotemporal dementia. They note that, unlike Alzheimer's disease, which begins with memory loss, frontotemporal dementia manifests primarily as a decline in impulse control, changes in social conduct, and heightened verbal aggression — traits critics often attribute to Trump's public behavior.

The POTUS, who turns 80 in a few weeks, has frequently bragged about "acing" cognitive screening tools, specifically the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Neurologists note that the MoCA is a brief 10-minute test designed to detect obvious, major impairments rather than subtle, early cognitive shifts, meaning highly active individuals often score normally even if underlying changes are occurring.

'That Means You're Monitoring Dementia'

Dr John Gartner
Source: MEGA

Psychologist Dr. John Gartner believes Donald Trump has dementia.

In April, after reviewing an expletive-laden social media post, MS NOW’s chief medical analyst, Dr. Vin Gupta, listed what he identified as warning signs of cognitive decline, stating, “Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word-finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time. The president is exhibiting all the signs of dementia."

Psychologist Dr. John Gartner, formerly of the Johns Hopkins University Medical School, has repeatedly discussed Trump's apparent cognitive decline. Regarding Trump's frequent cognitive testing, Gartner said, “You could maybe justify giving someone the Montreal Cognitive Assessment once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you're giving it to him three times, that means you're not assessing dementia. That means you're monitoring dementia."

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