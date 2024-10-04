'He Looks Ridiculous': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Barely Moving' While Dancing at Recent Rally
Another day, another uncomfortable dance move from Donald Trump.
After a recent rally, the ex-president, 78, was caught doing his signature sway, but he couldn't help embarrass himself in the process.
In the video clip, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the politician is seen putting his hands in the air as he moves from side to side.
"Go ahead and laugh. But you try and do this at 78 years old with 3 inch heel inserts and a girdle," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video.
"Godd--- it, he looks f------- ridiculous," one person wrote, while another said, "He’s legitimately, so unbelievably awkward."
"He's barely moving," a third person pointed out, while a fourth user added: "I cannot wait until I don't have to see this stupid f------- dance anymore."
This is hardly the first time Trump has danced for his supporters.
As OK! previously reported, at a New Jersey rally in May, Trump was ridiculed yet again.
"Same move he had when he was hanging out in the clubs with Jeffrey Epstein," Filipkowski captioned the video clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, that same day.
"Cringiest politician of all time," one person wrote, while another said, "He’s so obnoxious this physically hurts to watch."
A third user joked, "Chippendale's rejects," while another asked, "Why does he do that ???"
Trump has been on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election, and while in Michigan, he promised to make the state the "car capital of the world again," claiming he will bring back thousands of jobs that were lost when General Motors moved more than a dozen factories to Mexico.
“Americans have watched as our country has been stripped of our jobs. By the way, this state, more than any other, you lost 60 percent of your automobile business over the years,” he said. “Under my plan, American workers will no longer be worried about losing their jobs to foreign nations. Instead, foreign nations will be worried about losing their jobs to America. We’re bringing them all back.”
“This horrific nightmare for American workers ends the day I take the oath of office. It ends,” he told the crowd.
Trump also made a similar promise back in 2016.
“When I’m president, no state in America will be permitted to ban gas-powered cars or trucks,” he declared before going off about how it's not great for cars to run on hydrogen.
“You know what happens when there’s a problem? It’s bad. The car blows up and you’re not even recognizable,” he said.