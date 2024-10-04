or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'He Looks Ridiculous': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Barely Moving' While Dancing at Recent Rally

donald trump dance rally mocked
Source: mega

Donald Trump's dance moves were mocked during a recent rally.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Another day, another uncomfortable dance move from Donald Trump.

After a recent rally, the ex-president, 78, was caught doing his signature sway, but he couldn't help embarrass himself in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video clip, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the politician is seen putting his hands in the air as he moves from side to side.

"Go ahead and laugh. But you try and do this at 78 years old with 3 inch heel inserts and a girdle," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump dance rally mocked
Source: mega

Donald Trump was mocked for dancing at one of his rallies.

Article continues below advertisement

"Godd--- it, he looks f------- ridiculous," one person wrote, while another said, "He’s legitimately, so unbelievably awkward."

"He's barely moving," a third person pointed out, while a fourth user added: "I cannot wait until I don't have to see this stupid f------- dance anymore."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump dance rally mocked
Source: mega

Donald Trump always busts out his dance moves at his rallies.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Trump has danced for his supporters.

As OK! previously reported, at a New Jersey rally in May, Trump was ridiculed yet again.

"Same move he had when he was hanging out in the clubs with Jeffrey Epstein," Filipkowski captioned the video clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, that same day.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump dance rally mocked
Source: mega

Melania Trump never attends her husband's rallies.

Article continues below advertisement

"Cringiest politician of all time," one person wrote, while another said, "He’s so obnoxious this physically hurts to watch."

A third user joked, "Chippendale's rejects," while another asked, "Why does he do that ???"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump dance rally mocked
Source: mega

Donald Trump spoke in Michigan on Thursday, October 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump has been on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election, and while in Michigan, he promised to make the state the "car capital of the world again," claiming he will bring back thousands of jobs that were lost when General Motors moved more than a dozen factories to Mexico.

“Americans have watched as our country has been stripped of our jobs. By the way, this state, more than any other, you lost 60 percent of your automobile business over the years,” he said. “Under my plan, American workers will no longer be worried about losing their jobs to foreign nations. Instead, foreign nations will be worried about losing their jobs to America. We’re bringing them all back.”

“This horrific nightmare for American workers ends the day I take the oath of office. It ends,” he told the crowd.

Trump also made a similar promise back in 2016.

“When I’m president, no state in America will be permitted to ban gas-powered cars or trucks,” he declared before going off about how it's not great for cars to run on hydrogen.

“You know what happens when there’s a problem? It’s bad. The car blows up and you’re not even recognizable,” he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.