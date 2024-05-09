Donald Trump Shows Off His 'Embarrassing' Dance Moves at Mar-a-Lago for People Who Bought His NFT Cards: Watch
Donald Trump is back to dancing — likely because he had a day off from court on Wednesday, May 8.
While at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the ex-president, 77, showed off his dance moves for his guests, which later got ripped apart on the internet.
"Sure, Biden was in Wisconsin yesterday where his CHIPS act was creating thousands of new high-paying tech jobs, but Trump was dancing for people who bought his NFT cards before flying back to his criminal trial. Advantage: Trump," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, May 9.
Of course, people immediately talked smack about his lack of coordination.
One person wrote, "He can't get enough of the Double Jerkoff Dance," while another said, "The fact that he thinks he looks cool doing that 'dance,' and not like a fool, really says it all."
A third person asked, "Does he think he looks cool doing that?" while another stated, "It’s so embarrassing this is our reality."
Trump hosted the dinner for buyers of his NFT trading cards, known as non-fungible tokens — but he received backlash when he was asked if he accepts cryptocurrency as campaign donations.
"Can we donate to your campaign using crypto?" one person asked, to which he immediately replied, "Yes."
He then told the crowd, "If you can't, I'll make sure you can."
This is hardly the first time Trump has strutted his stuff.
As OK! previously reported, the real estate guru made headlines when he was on his way to Easter dinner on Sunday, March 31, as his youngest son, Barron, 18, looked at him awkwardly.
"Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves," Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, April 1.
People immediately felt bad that Barron has to put up with his father's antics. "The kid looks embarrassed. With good reason," while another quipped, "Barron's like, 'I don't know this man.'"
A third person stated, "Poor Barron. Imagine the minute you turn 18, you are constantly used by your father as a photo op to make him seem like more of a family man when he has seemingly not been present for most of your life," while a fourth said, You can see how impressed Barron is."