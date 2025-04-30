'Childish' Donald Trump Mocked for 'Cowardly' Dodging Questions Surrounding Pete Hegseth's Signal Group Chat Scandal

During their sit-down interview, Moran asked the president, "There’s a lot of turmoil at the Pentagon right now. There’s the Signal chat with his wife on it where he’s discussing that attack in Yemen. There’s another Signal chat — discussing the attack on Yemen. There’s a reporter accidentally involved. You said the other day that you had a talk with the secretary. Did you take him to the woodshed?"

Trump revealed he "had a talk" with Hegseth, but told the ABC reporter, "Whatever I said, I probably wouldn’t be inclined to tell you. But, uh, we had a good talk. He’s a talented guy. He’s young. He’s smart, highly educated. And I think he’s gonna be a very good defense — hopefully a great defense secretary – but he’ll be a very good defense secretary."

Moran followed up his question by asking the commander-in-chief, "You have a hundred percent confidence in Pete Hegseth?"

The GOP leader answered, "I don’t have a hundred percent confidence in anything, okay? Anything. Do I have a hundred percent? It’s a stupid question."