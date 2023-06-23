Donald Trump Claims Twitter 'Wants Me Back a Lot': 'I Just Don't Know That I'll Do That'
Two years after former President Donald Trump was kicked off Twitter for posting messages that violated the company's rules, the businessman may be eyeing an comeback.
During an interview, he was asked if he would return to the platform before the 2024 election.
“Well they want me back a lot. They want me back. They really want me back. The people at twitter really want me back. I just don’t know that I’ll do that, Truth has become very successful," he claimed.
However, a slew of people couldn't help but disagree with his outrageous statement.
One person wrote, "Thank God he’s not coming back. I’m not one of the 'they' he mentioned," while another said, "Does Donald Trump think Twitter wants him back? I’m unclear on Trump’s thinking on that."
A third person added, "No one actually wants him back."
Trump has made headlines as of late for his legal woes.
In April, he was indicted and arrested for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair, and then in June, he was indicted and arrested for taking documents from the White House.
However, Trump has continued to maintain his innocence and declare he did nothing wrong all over his Truth Social platform.
Bret Baier asked the reality star if he was "worried about this case."
"Based on the law? Zero. Zero. Presidential Records Act plus the Clinton case — the Clinton case which was won by Clinton as president because he took he and hid them in his socks. Zero," he replied. "Zero. And every good lawyer has said it, and you have seen that. Every good lawyer has said that. This was a weaponization of politics. This was a weaponization of the White House. This was a horrible thing. A candidate that’s leading. I’m leading Biden by a lot. They go out and they weaponize. There is a horrible thing that was done."
While the interview was airing on television, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, "NOTHING ABOUT THE WITCH HUNT CASES BEING BROUGHT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH LEGAL MERIT, ONLY WHERE THE CASE COULD BE TRIED BY UNFAIR COURTS AND MAXIMUM PUBLICITY. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"