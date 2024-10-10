'Boring' Donald Trump Mocked After People Were Seen Walking Out Mid-Speech at Former President's Pennsylvania Rally: Watch
Supporters of Donald Trump were spotted ditching his rally early — again.
The former president had lots of empty seats during his rally at Santander Arena in Reading, Penn., on Wednesday, October 9, and people heading out halfway through didn't help the crowd look any more packed, either.
"We do a lot of these beautiful rallies, and it's so great. We never have an empty seat, never have. Look at it," Trump told a room filled with fans — despite there being several empty seats, per photos shared by press attendees via social media.
After a video went viral of supporters walking out of the arena in the middle of Trump speaking, haters mocked the controversial Republican candidate for being too repetitive with his words and shying too far away from politics, specifically his policies.
One user claimed people were leaving Trump's rally early "because he's boring," noting, "it's the same stuff every other day! Insults and stories of no value. He's just wasting people's time and robbing them blind."
"Pennsylvania is about the only state that's still showing up for this, and even some are beginning to find him tired and boring. Folks at his rallies are spending more time socializing among themselves instead of listening to the same old rhetoric," a second critic complained, while a third suggested: "He's exhausting. He doesn't discuss policies. He discusses eating dogs and cats, Hannibal Lecter, windmills. I could go on and on. He's not winning! He's not your guy!"
The topic of Trump supporters dipping from his rallies before they were over has been an ongoing talking point for the ex-POTUS ever since Vice President Kamala Harris trolled her political rival over the situation during their September 10 debate.
"During his rallies, you'll hear him talk about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter.... And what you'll notice is that people start leaving early out of exhaustion and boredom," Harris jabbed at Trump — who continued to deny his supporters doing so.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In response, the former president insisted: "People don't leave my rallies. We have the biggest, most incredible rallies in the history of politics."
During another recent rally on Friday, September 27, in Walker, Mich., Trump claimed, "the people that you see leaving—because nobody ever leaves, and when they do, I finish up quick, believe me."
He then rambled off various explanations as to why someone would appear to be leaving.
"Sometimes if I'm late, the plane gets delayed. Lots of things happen. There's a little hurricane in Florida, as you know," Trump declared, alleging some of his fans will head out after snapping a photo with him.
Just days before his rally in Walker, Trump hosted a town hall in Flint, Mich., where he said: "We do these rallies—they're massive rallies. Everybody loves—everybody stays until the end, by the way."
"If I saw them leaving, I'd say: 'Ladies and gentlemen, make America great again, now get the h--- out.' Because I don't want people leaving," Trump added.