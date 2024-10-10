'Boring' Donald Trump Mocked After People Were Seen Walking Out Mid-Speech at Former President's Pennsylvania Rally: Watch

Donald Trump couldn't get some fans to stay until the end of his rally.

The former president had lots of empty seats during his rally at Santander Arena in Reading, Penn., on Wednesday, October 9, and people heading out halfway through didn't help the crowd look any more packed, either.

People were spotted walking out of Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally in the middle of him talking on Wednesday, October 9.

"We do a lot of these beautiful rallies, and it's so great. We never have an empty seat, never have. Look at it," Trump told a room filled with fans — despite there being several empty seats, per photos shared by press attendees via social media.

After a video went viral of supporters walking out of the arena in the middle of Trump speaking, haters mocked the controversial Republican candidate for being too repetitive with his words and shying too far away from politics, specifically his policies.