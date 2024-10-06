'Agonizing to Watch': Donald Trump Bashed for His 'Ridiculous' Dance Moves at Pennsylvania Rally
Dancing doesn’t seem to be Donald Trump’s strong suit!
On Saturday, October 5, the former president, 78, was ridiculed for busting a move to conclude his Butler, Pa., rally.
In the viral clip, Trump was seen jerking his arms back and forth while the crowd cheered for him.
“It’s just agonizing to watch him, much less hear him,” one user dissed in response to the footage, while another ranted, “I'll never understand why people enjoy this. There could be someone I really admire but if else started doing that on stage, I'd side-eye him like a motherf-----. I certainly wouldn't cheer him or encourage him to do it again.”
A third person asked, "How can anyone look at Trump and not be disgusted, repulsed, nauseated, and betrayed?" while a fourth added, "Either Trump doesn't watch videos of himself, or he actually thinks he looks good doing this."
A fifth noted how the rally was taking place in the same town where Trump was shot during his first assassination attempt. Despite firefighter Corey Comperatore dying at the location, instead of ending the event by honoring his passing, Trump did his boogie.
“Nothing says respect for the dead like the jerking off two guys at once dance,” they pointed out.
In addition to Trump’s uncomfortable shimmy, the Butler rally was specifically memorable due to billionaire Elon Musk’s appearance.
Following his cameo, Musk was also slammed for his equally awkward behavior onstage.
“This might be the cringiest s--- I’ve ever seen in politics,” one user penned alongside footage of Musk jumping up and down while Trump spoke at the podium.
“There's something seriously wrong with both of them,” a second individual said of the 53-year-old SpaceX founder and the Republican presidential candidate.
“A little manic for a grown adult. He’s treating it like a rock concert but without the coolness?” a third person, as a fourth stated, “Creeps on parade.”
Someone else added: “Clown show.”
As OK! previously reported, Musk was also recently attacked online for his response to the second assassination attempt on Trump.
"Why [sic] they want to kill Donald Trump?" a user wrote following the incident, where shots were fired at the father-of-five’s golf course in Florida.
The Tesla founder replied, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala🤔."
In response, the public was outraged by the shocking comment.
"What the f--- is wrong with you? Do you think before you press post?" someone penned.
"Dude, I’m not kidding here, get help. This is unhinged and dangerous," another person said, as a third noted, "This is literally incitement."
"Your government contract should be revoked immediately," one more user said.