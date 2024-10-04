Donald Trump's True Crowd Size at Michigan Rally Exposed in Embarrassing Video: Watch

The shocking footage showed how about only half of the venue Trump used for the event was full. Following the 78-year-old’s repeated claims that his rallies are always packed with supporters, users came after the Republican for his false remarks.

“Donald Trump talks about his crowd sizes as if he’s filling every seat in the arena. In reality, his rallies are empty and completely lack energy. Retweet to make sure all Americans know how washed up Trump really is,” one user penned alongside the footage.