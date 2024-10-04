Donald Trump's True Crowd Size at Michigan Rally Exposed in Embarrassing Video: Watch
Don’t show Donald Trump this video!
On Thursday, October 3, a clip from the former president’s rally in Saginaw, Mich., exposed his dwindling crown sizes.
The shocking footage showed how about only half of the venue Trump used for the event was full. Following the 78-year-old’s repeated claims that his rallies are always packed with supporters, users came after the Republican for his false remarks.
“Donald Trump talks about his crowd sizes as if he’s filling every seat in the arena. In reality, his rallies are empty and completely lack energy. Retweet to make sure all Americans know how washed up Trump really is,” one user penned alongside the footage.
Others noted how his diminishing audiences might be a bad sign for his campaign, with one writing, “His rallies are getting smaller and smaller the closer we get to November. Hopefully a good sign of things to come,” as another person added, “The myth of ‘crowds’ can’t cover up the dwindling enthusiasm. Trump’s rallies are losing steam, and Americans are seeing through the smoke and mirrors. The numbers don’t lie.”
One more person claimed, “Half those people left before he was done talking,” as someone else joked, “I see invisible MAGAts!!!”
Despite the video evidence, some Trump supporters still attempted to justify his seemingly shrinking fanbase.
“That’s probably for security reasons because leftist scumbags keep trying to assassinate him. You propagandist POS!” one person stated, as another alleged, “Donald Trump isn’t bussing people in like Kamala Harris is. Stop lying.”
The lack of attendance at the Michigan rally came after Trump had a mini meltdown over his crowd size at his September 27, Walker, Mich., rally.
“The people that you see leaving right now... It looks like they’re leaving, but they’re not leaving,” Trump erratically claimed.
In response, the public made fun of the father-of-five for freaking out over the incident.
“Wow, he's falling apart, and yes, those people are leaving,” one individual penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another shared, “‘Don’t believe your own eyes or ears, just believe me.’”
A third teased, "They're all just going to the bathroom at the same time," as a fourth joked, “Trust me, they're leaving.”
The moment came not long after Harris poked fun at the subject while they faced off on the debate stage on September 10.
Harris encouraged Americans to tune in to his campaign events as "it's a really interesting thing to watch."
"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," she stated. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."