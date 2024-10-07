'Who Can Stand All the Slurring and Crazy Talk?': Donald Trump Ridiculed as Supporters Seen Leaving His Wisconsin Rally
Donald Trump was ridiculed as his followers appeared to leave his Wisconsin rally on Sunday, October 6.
While talking to the crowd, many people were clearly over his speech, as they were caught heading out in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people thought it was hilarious to see Trump's own supporters being bored by his rhetoric. One person wrote, "They always leave while he is speaking," while another said, "Yeah, it makes sense. They come to this event fighting traffic and crowds, dressed in MAGA to the nines and Trump comes up and they decide to leave. You nailed it that's exactly what happening here."
A third person bluntly asked: "Who can stand all that droning and slurring and crazy talk?" while a fourth said, "Donald Trump is uninteresting. He talks about nonsense."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the rally, Trump brought up migrants and brought up the size of the crowd again.
“So I have to be careful with this. I said once about a month ago, you only have to vote this one time, and after that, everything would be good,” Trump said, referring to his prior statement in July when he claimed that if he was elected for a second time, “you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.”
“And the fake news said, ‘See, he wants to be a dictator and take over the country.’ No, no, that’s not what I said,” he continued. “We got to fix the country. Got to make sure, and then the country will be great, and we’re going to have, hopefully, some great person, whether it’s J.D. [Vance] or somebody else.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump spoke with Sean Hannity about wanting to be an intense ruler if he's back in the White House.
“’You don’t want to be a dictator, do you?’” he recalled of his conversation with the TV host. “I said, ‘Sean, I only want to be a dictator for one day, and I’m going to close the borders and drill, baby drill. But after that, I never want to be a dictator.’”
He then claimed that his comments were taken out of context.
“The fake news took that answer and they said, ‘Sean, I want to be a dictator.’ Clip. Cut,” he said. “These are the worst people.”