During the rally, Trump brought up migrants and brought up the size of the crowd again.

“So I have to be careful with this. I said once about a month ago, you only have to vote this one time, and after that, everything would be good,” Trump said, referring to his prior statement in July when he claimed that if he was elected for a second time, “you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.”

“And the fake news said, ‘See, he wants to be a dictator and take over the country.’ No, no, that’s not what I said,” he continued. “We got to fix the country. Got to make sure, and then the country will be great, and we’re going to have, hopefully, some great person, whether it’s J.D. [Vance] or somebody else.”