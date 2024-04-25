OK Magazine
Donald Trump Mocked for 'Pretending to Be President' During Bizarre Ceremony: 'So Cringe'

donald trump pretending president
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
By:

Apr. 25 2024

Donald Trump hasn't been in the White House in quite some time, but he is still acting like he rules the country.

On Tuesday, April 23, the 77-year-old was photographed giving former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso a gift after his day in court.

donald trump pretending president jp
Source: mega

Donald Trump gave Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso a gift.

Aso, who has previously praised Nazis and Adolf Hitler, said it was a "great honor" to meet the businessman. Trump then handed him a ceremonial key to the White House.

Of course, people thought the act was very strange. One person wrote, "How embarassing that Trump still plays President. So cringe," while another said, "Very weird that this criminal pretends to be president. It would be far more fitting for him to start giving out honorary keys to his prison cell."

A third person added, "Everything with this guy is a shell game. Everything. There is no 'key to the White House.' Not a thing," while a fourth stated: "Trump, pretending to be president, gives former PM Taro Aso of Japan, the 'key' to the WH. Always the clown."

donald trump pretending president jp
Source: mega

Donald Trump was mocked for pretending like he's president still.

Trump has apparently made these comments in the past, as The Washington Post reported.

“Even when I’m not president anymore, you can walk up to the front gate of the White House and present it, and they will let you in,” he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the 2022 book by Jared Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law and served as an advisor when the real estate guru was in the White House.

donald trump pretending president jp
Source: mega

Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is currently in the midst of his hush money trial in New York City, is fuming over being present in court for the next few weeks.

On Monday, April 22, the ex-president raged about how the trial is preventing him from meeting with others months before the 2024 election takes place.

donald trump pretending president jp
Source: mega

Donald Trump is upset the trial is preventing him from campaigning.

“They called a payment to a lawyer a legal expense in the books. They didn’t call it construction. They didn’t say you’re building a building,” Trump, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their 2016 alleged affair, said. “It was called a payment to a lawyer because, as you know, [Michael] Cohen is a lawyer. He represented a lot of people over the years. I’m not the only one. And [he] wasn’t very good in a lot of ways in terms of his representation, but he represented a lot of people.”

“I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now. Instead I’m sitting here and this trial will go on for a very long time. It’s very unfair,” he said. “People in the court just said to me, I can’t believe it.”

