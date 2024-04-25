Donald Trump Mocked for 'Pretending to Be President' During Bizarre Ceremony: 'So Cringe'

Aso, who has previously praised Nazis and Adolf Hitler, said it was a "great honor" to meet the businessman. Trump then handed him a ceremonial key to the White House.

Of course, people thought the act was very strange. One person wrote, "How embarassing that Trump still plays President. So cringe," while another said, "Very weird that this criminal pretends to be president. It would be far more fitting for him to start giving out honorary keys to his prison cell."

A third person added, "Everything with this guy is a shell game. Everything. There is no 'key to the White House.' Not a thing," while a fourth stated: "Trump, pretending to be president, gives former PM Taro Aso of Japan, the 'key' to the WH. Always the clown."