Awkward! Donald Trump Mocked Over Shockingly Declaring Peace Is 'Destructive': 'His Brain Is Completely Fried'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Donald Trump continues to give his haters reasons to troll him.
The self-proclaimed "president of peace" embarrassingly deemed peace "destructive" while taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, January 22. When asked about the staggering $1 billion fee nations must cough up to secure a permanent spot on his new peacekeeping board, Trump, 79, said, "That’s a lot of money, but it’s nothing compared to the value of peace."
'This Is the Same Guy Begging for the Nobel Peace Prize'
However, he went on to say, "Peace is so destructive for everyone, even countries that aren’t involved."
The aging president managed to catch his mistake pretty quickly, adding, "I mean, it’s so destructive for everybody when you have wars."
A clip of his remarks has been circulating online, and social media users can't help but mock him for the painful blunder. One person on X wrote, "This is the same guy who is begging for the Nobel Peace Prize. His brain is completely fried."
Another quipped, "What in the world is Trump babbling about... he's as lost as a sock in a dryer," while a third commented, "He actually looked confused himself at the end."
A fourth referenced the persistent concerns about his health and diminished mental fitness, writing, "It's wild watching his cognitive decline happen live on TV."
Donald Trump Launches Peacekeeping Committee
Trump's latest flub ironically comes after he signed the charter for his newly formed "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
During the signing ceremony for what he dubbed the "most impressive and consequential board ever assembled," the U.S. leader struggled to get through a short speech, sounding hoarse as he spoke and appearing visibly tired.
Chaired by the former real estate magnate, the board was initially conceived to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been largely destroyed in recent years due to the Israeli-Palestinian war.
Donald Trump Says 'Board of Peace' Could Replace the UN
However, the new charter draft didn't mention Gaza — instead describing the board as an "international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict."
Ahead of his trip to Davos, Trump told reporters it "might" replace the United Nations, which has concerned U.S. allies like France, Italy and Norway.
"The UN just hasn’t been very helpful. I’m a big fan of the UN’s potential, but it has never lived up to its potential," the commander-in-chief said during a White House press briefing.
"The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled," he continued. "I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them."