or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Awkward! Donald Trump Mocked Over Shockingly Declaring Peace Is 'Destructive': 'His Brain Is Completely Fried'

composite photo of donald trump
Source: mega; @Acyn/x

The president mixed up his words again upon returning from the World Economic Forum.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump continues to give his haters reasons to troll him.

The self-proclaimed "president of peace" embarrassingly deemed peace "destructive" while taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, January 22. When asked about the staggering $1 billion fee nations must cough up to secure a permanent spot on his new peacekeeping board, Trump, 79, said, "That’s a lot of money, but it’s nothing compared to the value of peace."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Acyn/x

Donald Trump misspoke while taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'This Is the Same Guy Begging for the Nobel Peace Prize'

image of Donald Trump appeared exhausted as he arrived back in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 22.
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared exhausted as he arrived back in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 22.

However, he went on to say, "Peace is so destructive for everyone, even countries that aren’t involved."

The aging president managed to catch his mistake pretty quickly, adding, "I mean, it’s so destructive for everybody when you have wars."

A clip of his remarks has been circulating online, and social media users can't help but mock him for the painful blunder. One person on X wrote, "This is the same guy who is begging for the Nobel Peace Prize. His brain is completely fried."

Another quipped, "What in the world is Trump babbling about... he's as lost as a sock in a dryer," while a third commented, "He actually looked confused himself at the end."

A fourth referenced the persistent concerns about his health and diminished mental fitness, writing, "It's wild watching his cognitive decline happen live on TV."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Launches Peacekeeping Committee

image of Donald Trump just launched the 'Board of Peace' in Davos, Switzerland.
Source: mega

Donald Trump just launched the 'Board of Peace' in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump's latest flub ironically comes after he signed the charter for his newly formed "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

During the signing ceremony for what he dubbed the "most impressive and consequential board ever assembled," the U.S. leader struggled to get through a short speech, sounding hoarse as he spoke and appearing visibly tired.

Chaired by the former real estate magnate, the board was initially conceived to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been largely destroyed in recent years due to the Israeli-Palestinian war.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says 'Board of Peace' Could Replace the UN

image of Donald Trump said the committee could replace the United Nations.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said the committee could replace the United Nations.

However, the new charter draft didn't mention Gaza — instead describing the board as an "international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict."

Ahead of his trip to Davos, Trump told reporters it "might" replace the United Nations, which has concerned U.S. allies like France, Italy and Norway.

image of The president called the committee the 'most impressive and consequential board ever assembled.'
Source: mega

The president called the committee the 'most impressive and consequential board ever assembled.'

"The UN just hasn’t been very helpful. I’m a big fan of the UN’s potential, but it has never lived up to its potential," the commander-in-chief said during a White House press briefing.

"The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled," he continued. "I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.