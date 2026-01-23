Awkward! Donald Trump Mocked Over Shockingly Declaring Peace Is 'Destructive': 'His Brain Is Completely Fried'

The president mixed up his words again upon returning from the World Economic Forum.

The self-proclaimed " president of peace " embarrassingly deemed peace "destructive" while taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, January 22. When asked about the staggering $1 billion fee nations must cough up to secure a permanent spot on his new peacekeeping board, Trump, 79, said, "That’s a lot of money, but it’s nothing compared to the value of peace."

Trump: Peace is so destructive for everyone. I mean countries that are not involved. It’s so destructive for everyone… when you have wars. pic.twitter.com/IZVJ200lIm

However, he went on to say, "Peace is so destructive for everyone, even countries that aren’t involved."

The aging president managed to catch his mistake pretty quickly, adding, "I mean, it’s so destructive for everybody when you have wars."

A clip of his remarks has been circulating online, and social media users can't help but mock him for the painful blunder. One person on X wrote, "This is the same guy who is begging for the Nobel Peace Prize. His brain is completely fried."

Another quipped, "What in the world is Trump babbling about... he's as lost as a sock in a dryer," while a third commented, "He actually looked confused himself at the end."

A fourth referenced the persistent concerns about his health and diminished mental fitness, writing, "It's wild watching his cognitive decline happen live on TV."