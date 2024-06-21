'Delusional': VP Hopeful Elise Stefanik Ridiculed for Claiming It's 'Illegal' to Prosecute Convicted Felon Donald Trump

In a recent speech to a gathering of religious conservatives, Stefanik emphasized the role of the former president in the upcoming political landscape and defended the GOP leader amid his ongoing legal woes.

“What the American people are seeing through is this: At the same time as this catastrophic crime crisis, we’re seeing the illegal weaponization of our courts and radical district attorneys like Alvin Bragg going after Joe Biden’s chief political component, that is, Donald J. Trump. It is a form of election interference,” Stefanik said. "It is illegal, it is unconstitutional."

As Trump finalizes his list of potential running mates, Stefanik, one of the top contenders, strategically aligned herself with the the ex-prez.