'Delusional': VP Hopeful Elise Stefanik Ridiculed for Claiming It's 'Illegal' to Prosecute Convicted Felon Donald Trump
New York Republican Congresswoman and Vice-Presidential hopeful Elise Stefanik faced some serious pushback after claiming it was "illegal" to prosecute former President Donald Trump.
In a recent speech to a gathering of religious conservatives, Stefanik emphasized the role of the former president in the upcoming political landscape and defended the GOP leader amid his ongoing legal woes.
“What the American people are seeing through is this: At the same time as this catastrophic crime crisis, we’re seeing the illegal weaponization of our courts and radical district attorneys like Alvin Bragg going after Joe Biden’s chief political component, that is, Donald J. Trump. It is a form of election interference,” Stefanik said. "It is illegal, it is unconstitutional."
As Trump finalizes his list of potential running mates, Stefanik, one of the top contenders, strategically aligned herself with the the ex-prez.
Clips of Stefanik's speech spread like wildfire in social media, with several users taking shots at the congresswoman, calling her "a sycophant" and "delusional" for asking Trump to be "above the law."
One user shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "The part of 'law and order' sure is sounding pretty fascist."
Another person commented, "She's disgraceful. Stefanik honestly believes Trump is above the law and an all-powerful supreme leader. But when they chant 'lock her up,' it's totally fine."
A third user joked, "I wonder if she'd also describe Trump's farts as 'flowery' and 'with a hint of rosemary.'"
The event, organized by the Faith & Freedom Coalition in Washington, D.C., saw other prominent Republicans, including Dr. Ben Carson, in attendance. While Carson chose a different approach, Stefanik wasted no time in rallying the crowd around Trump.
"Let’s get this energy up. Are we ready to work hard in 136 days to fire Joe Biden?" Stefanik energized the audience. "Are we ready to reelect my good friend and your good friend, President Donald J. Trump?"
Stefanik's unwavering support for Trump aligns with his preference for public adulation, as noted by insiders. This strategic move by Stefanik positions her favorably in the eyes of the former president.
As the vice-presidential selection process unfolds, other potential candidates, including Kari Lake and prominent senators like J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and Governor Doug Burgum are also garnering support among conference attendees.