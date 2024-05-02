Donald Trump Fails to Provide 'Evidence' President Joe Biden Set Up 'Fake' Hush Money Trial When Called Out by Reporter
Donald Trump failed to back up one of his biggest claims about his ongoing New York hush money trial.
During a recent interview with Fox 6 reporter Jason Calvi, the 77-year-old once again insisted President Joe Biden orchestrated the many legal charges against him.
"I’m in a fake trial, and I’m in a trial that’s a Democrat — you know, you take a look at — where did it come from? It came from Biden," he alleged. "It’s a Biden trial to try and keep me off the trail."
Calvi then cut in, "I don’t think there’s evidence of that, that he was involved with this."
The embattled ex-prez immediately replied, "There’s evidence. You just take a look. I mean, who’s heading up the trial? Take a look at the person that’s setting it up. No, there’s a lot of evidence is, eh, and there’s also common sense involved, but there’s a lot of evidence and it’s disgraceful."
The controversial politician claimed this has "never happened in the history of the country" and dubbed it a "fake deal" before declaring he was doing well in polls because "the voters" understand he's allegedly being set up.
At that point, Calvi ended the argument, thanking Trump for his time and adding, "The jury will have their say, and you’ll have your say in court as well."
In March 2023, a grand jury indicted the former POTUS on 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a supposed hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election. The funds were allegedly transferred to keep her from speaking out about a sexual encounter she said occurred between them in 2006.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.
This is not the first time Trump has made wild claims he was unable to back up with solid evidence or clear sources.
On Wednesday, April 30, he stated that Venezuela's crime rates had dropped by a whopping 72 percent because they "moved all their criminals" to the "good ol' USA."
When asked where his numbers were coming from, Trump gave the vague reply, "Uhh, I guess I get them from the papers in this case. I think it's a federal statement or — well, actually, they're coming from Venezuela ... They're coming from Venezuela."