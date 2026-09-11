Politics Donald Trump Lashes Out When Female Reporter Questions His $1.35 Trillion Plan After Texas Convention: 'You're the Worst' Source: MEGA Donald Trump confronted ABC News reporter Rachel Scott after she questioned his proposed $5,000 payments to American adults. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 11 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump exploded at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott on Thursday, September 10, snapping "Not you!" and declaring her network "the worst" after she questioned his proposed midterm voter payout policy. During a press exchange on an airport tarmac in Dallas, Texas, Scott pressed Trump on his campaign proposal to issue $5,000 checks to every American adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress. Pointing out that the country is currently $40 trillion in debt, Scott asked: "If your economic policies are working, why do you need an incentive for people to turn out to vote?”

Article continues below advertisement

'You're the Worst'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott after she asked him a question about his economic policies.

Trump rejected the characterization of the program as a "voter bribe," countering that the checks are meant to serve as a "reward" for citizens enduring the policies of the Biden administration. When Scott attempted to ask a follow-up question regarding previously promised tariff refund checks, Trump grew noticeably angry. Trump leaned in closely toward Scott, repeatedly snarling, "Not you! Not you!" before gesturing to another journalist and telling Scott, "Your network and you, you're the worst.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Payout Plan Draws Backlash

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's proposed $5,000 dividend has drawn criticism over its potential cost and the lack of details about how it would be funded

While critics and political opponents have framed the multi-billion-dollar proposal as an unprecedented election incentive, the actual math differs from the figures circulating online. The proposed plan promises $5,000 checks per adult. As noted during the exchange, the national debt stands at roughly $40 trillion. The incident has sparked widespread social media backlash, drawing comparisons to prior high-profile, testy public interactions between the president and female journalists, especially Scott.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Rachel Scott's History

Source: MEGA Rachel Scott previously questioned Donald Trump during a contentious 2024 interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago.

Trump has a well-documented history of hostile exchanges with Scott, having lashed out at the ABC News White House correspondent on multiple high-profile occasions over the last few years. The most famous clash occurred on July 31, 2024, during an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago. Scott opened the panel by directly pressing Trump on his past rhetoric, asking why Black voters should trust him after he pushed false "birther" claims against rivals, told congresswomen of color to "go back to where they came from," and attacked Black journalists.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called ABC News a 'fake news network.'