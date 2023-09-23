Donald Trump Dissed After Calling Howard Stern 'Unattractive,' 'Weak' and 'Pathetic': 'Sounds a Bit Like You'
Early morning messages!
At 2.a.m. on Saturday, September 23, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to throw shade at radio host Howard Stern.
“The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience. Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went woke, and nobody cares about him any longer,” the reality TV alum said.
“I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING — Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!” the 77-year-old added.
After his post reached X, formerly known as Twitter, the public took the opportunity to slam Trump for his remarks.
“Sounds a bit like YOU….you both have much in common,” one person penned, while a second noted, “My boy clearly hasn’t looked in the mirror in over 20 years. It would explain the hair.”
“It’s like you could replace the name Howard Stern with Donald Trump in this post. And it would be spot on,” a third joked, while a fourth user said, “The projection is so strong. Clinging to relevancy like it’s life itself.”
Another pointed out, “If Trump decides he no longer likes you, or doesn’t even remember meeting you, it’s a pretty good sign he’s petrified of you.”
It appears that the Republican politician did not go to sleep after his unusually timed post as he shared another message an hour later about nemesis Joe Biden.
“Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them & help then out. Actually, Crooked Joe sold them down the river with his ridiculous all Electric Car Hoax. This wasn’t Biden’s idea, he can’t put two sentences together. It was the idea of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, & Communists who control him and who, in so doing, are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!” he claimed, blasting the former senator for his level of intelligence.
“Within 3 years, all of these cars will be made in China. That’s what Sleepy Joe wants, because China pays him and his family a FORTUNE. He is a Manchurian Candidate. If the UAW ‘leadership’ doesn’t ENDORSE me, and if I don’t win the Election, the Autoworkers are ‘toast,’ with our great truckers to follow. Crooked Joe Biden is the most Corrupt and Incompetent president in the history of the USA. If he is able to gather the energy to show up, tell him to go to the Southern Border instead, & to leave the Car Industry alone!” he ranted in frustration.