Donald Trump 'Needs Sunlight and Exercise' Amid His 'Cruel' Trial, Fox News Star Jesse Watters Claims in Bizarre Rant
Fox News star Jesse Watters complained about Donald Trump being in court for the next few weeks as his hush money trial continues.
“The guy needs exercise. He’s usually golfing. And so you’re going to put a man who is almost 80 sitting in a room like this on his butt for all that time? It’s not healthy. You know how big of a health nut I am,” Watters said on The Five.
“He needs sunlight,” Watters continued. “He needs activity. He needs to be walking around. He needs action. It is really cruel and unusual punishment to make a man do that, and any time he moves, they threaten to throw him in prison.”
Watters was likely referring to when Trump, 77, was told to sit down by Judge Juan Merchan after having stood up, as he thought proceedings were done for the day.
The TV personality went on to claim the ex-president is being treated worse than 9/11 architect and Guantanamo Bay prisoner Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.
“He has to sit there all week for six weeks. If he says anything, they’ll throw him in jail. If he leaves, they throw him in jail. That’s crazy!” Watters fumed. “They had more allowances for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. I think they bought a million-dollar soccer field for the people in GitMo. I don’t know if [Mohammed] was able to visit his son for his high school graduation, but it’s similar.”
“They’re freezing him to death! They’re putting them in a meat locker!” he shouted. “He says it’s like 45 degrees in there.”
Watters didn't stop there, as he continued to lash out about the ongoing trial and how it might affect his campaign.
“They’re putting his life in danger. They are telling the entire world — all the wackos — this is where the former president is going to be at this date, at this time, surrounded by high-rise buildings,” he said.
“And then, they are seizing his bank accounts with these unconstitutional fines and unreasonable bond asks. It’s disgusting," he concluded.
Throughout the trial, which began on April 15, Trump has been complaining about being in court instead of traveling across the U.S.
“They called a payment to a lawyer a legal expense in the books. They didn’t call it construction. They didn’t say you’re building a building,” Trump, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their 2016 alleged affair, said. “It was called a payment to a lawyer because, as you know, [Michael] Cohen is a lawyer. He represented a lot of people over the years. I’m not the only one. And [he] wasn’t very good in a lot of ways in terms of his representation, but he represented a lot of people.”
“I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now. Instead I’m sitting here and this trial will go on for a very long time. It’s very unfair,” he added. “People in the court just said to me, I can’t believe it.”