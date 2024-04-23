Donald Trump 'Needs Sunlight and Exercise' Amid His 'Cruel' Trial, Fox News Star Jesse Watters Claims in Bizarre Rant

Fox News star Jesse Watters complained about Donald Trump being in court for the next few weeks as his hush money trial continues.

“The guy needs exercise. He’s usually golfing. And so you’re going to put a man who is almost 80 sitting in a room like this on his butt for all that time? It’s not healthy. You know how big of a health nut I am,” Watters said on The Five.

“He needs sunlight,” Watters continued. “He needs activity. He needs to be walking around. He needs action. It is really cruel and unusual punishment to make a man do that, and any time he moves, they threaten to throw him in prison.”