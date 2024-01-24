Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry in Jamaica for Film Premiere After Skipping Legends of Aviation Awards: Photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Kingston, Jamaica, for the Bob Marley: One Love film premiere — just a few days after the former actress skipped the Legends of Aviation Awards in California.
The Sussexes were all smiles while wearing color-coordinated outfits, as Meghan sported a black top with spaghetti straps and a Carolina Herrera skirt, while Harry donned a dark suit.
OK! previously reported the couple was expected to attend the Legends of Aviation Awards together on Friday, January 19, but Meghan decided to stay home and care for one of their kids who had fallen ill.
Harry's award was questioned by royal experts who wondered if he was deserving of it, but insiders claimed Harry received the distinction because of "his astonishing commitment to helping those in and out of the military."
While at the event in California, Harry took a snapshot with controversial royal Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, and commentators believe the photo could eventually hurt his image.
"It has not been great for Harry's reputation," Charlotte Griffiths said on GB News. "A lot of people have been saying that birds of a feather stick together."
Schaumburg-Lippe often uses his title in the U.S., and he was featured on the popular program The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"This Mario-Max guy, he is flogging stuff on QVC, he is going on Celeb Big Brother and Harry is in a different league to that," the royal editor noted. "But people are saying are they so very different?"
Aside from the Beverly Hills, Calif., ceremony, the Sussexes are slowly returning to their public platforms and the entertainment industry after being called "grifters" by a Spotify executive after the company pulled the plug on their partnership. In 2023, the partners were branded as a "Hollywood Flop" by the Wall Street Journal and were included in the "biggest losers of 2023" list for The Hollywood Reporter.
Despite the duo's decline in popularity, a friend told an outlet that the American-based royals are excited for what's to come.
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source told an outlet. “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption."
The Hollywood Reporter's analysis of the Sussexes professional journey highlighted their dependence on their formalities and struggle to establish themselves in Tinseltown.
"In 2020, the royal duo fled a life of ceremonial public service to cash in their celebrity status in the States. But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin," the publication shared.
"The show’s 20-minute 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping 'Archetypes,' with a top executive labeling the duo 'grifters,'" they continued. "Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds h----ish."