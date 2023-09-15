Donald Trump Will 'Never Totally Forgive' Megyn Kelly for Asking About Criminal Indictments During 'Contentious' Interview

“He got out there, and even after the contentious exchanges, we had a lot of like kind of heartfelt moments about Melania, about his future, so all the credit in the world to him for doing it,” Kelly, 52, said on Newsmax's The Balance.

"I think we’re just in a better place. I mean, I think he’s never totally gonna forgive me because of the question. I don’t feel I have anything to apologize for, but I think he recognizes that, notwithstanding all that went on between us, that I have been very fair to him, and uh, while I’m not a sycophant for him or anybody else, I’m in the business of holding politicians to account, not pushing for them, not advocating for them. That’s not my role, it shouldn’t be anybody’s role who’s a journalist. He understands I don’t hate him, I don’t suffer from Trump derangement syndrome," she continued of her relationship with the former president, 77.