'CREEPY': Donald Trump Hires Ivanka Trump Lookalike As New Assistant — 4 Months After She Steps Away From Campaign
Now that Ivanka Trump is no longer involved in her father Donald Trump's election campaign, it seems like the latter replaced her with someone who looks exactly like her.
According to Radar, the former president, 76, hired Natalie Harp to be on his communications team in March 2022. The 31-year-old recently left her job at One America Network and credits the businessman for helping her get through her cancer battle.
Per the Right to Try Law, which Donald signed in 2018, she was able to get treatment for her stage 2 cancer after chemotherapy proved to not give her the results she wanted.
"I'm not dying from cancer any more thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer," Natalie said in 2019.
"When I failed the chemotherapies that were on the market, no one wanted me in their clinical trials. They didn’t give me the right to try experimental treatments, Mr. President. You did, and without you, I’d have died waiting for them to be approved," she said in her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the situation. One person wrote, "Anyone else think this is just creepy and weird?" while another added, "Doesn't this prove he always had/has the hots for his daughter Ivanka?"
Meanwhile, things between Ivanka, 41, and her father seem to be looking bleak, as the two aren't on the best terms.
"Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be," an insider revealed of the duo, adding that the blonde beauty "is recreating her business life and raising her children which are her priorities. She is through with politics."
Now that Ivanka has stepped away from politics for good — she announced her decision in November 2022 — she is able to spend time with her husband, Jared Kushner and their three kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7, in Florida.
"She misses her active social life in New York, but is enjoying Miami and all that it has to offer," the source noted. "She has started over and pursues interests in business, design, and being involved in the lives of her children."
Donald has been making headlines as of late for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their prior tryst. However, the mom-of-three doesn't seem fazed by the situation.
"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," the source said. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."