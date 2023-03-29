Ivanka Trump Aware Of 'How Impossible' Her Father Donald Trump 'Can Be,' Insider Reveals: Former Prez 'Does What He Wants'
Ivanka Trump understands her father, Donald Trump, is hard to please.
"Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be," an insider revealed of the duo, adding that the 41-year-old businesswoman "is recreating her business life and raising her children which are her priorities. She is through with politics."
The blonde beauty, who currently resides in Florida with husband Jared Kushner and their three kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7, is focusing on her new life away from the spotlight.
"She misses her active social life in New York, but is enjoying Miami and all that it has to offer," the source noted. "She has started over and pursues interests in business, design, and being involved in the lives of her children."
These days, Donald, 76, is in hot water after he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their prior tryst and claims he will be arrested soon, but Ivanka is tuning out the noise.
"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," the source said. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka announced she would be stepping away from the political world as her father tries to get back into the White House again.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."
For now, Ivanka is content living down in the Sunshine State with her brood.
"She basically wants a new life to compensate for what she lost when she spent four years in her father's Washington," the source stated. "She misses her active social life and group of friends."
People reported on Ivanka and Donald's relationship.