Ivanka Trump Aware Of 'How Impossible' Her Father Donald Trump 'Can Be,' Insider Reveals: Former Prez 'Does What He Wants'

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka announced she would be stepping away from the political world as her father tries to get back into the White House again.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."