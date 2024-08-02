Trump is set to attend a fundraiser in the prestigious Hamptons, where the cost of entry alone is a staggering $25,000.

For those looking to capture a snapshot with the controversial figure, the price soars to $50,000.

According to outlets, Trump is also offering exclusive hosting opportunities at the event, with a price tag of $250,000 for a seat at his table and $500,000 for the distinguished title of "host."