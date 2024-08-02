'This Man Has No Shame': Donald Trump Slammed for Charging $50K for Photo Op at Hamptons Campaign Event
In an effort to boost his presidential campaign's financial resources, former President Donald Trump is hosting a series of high-end fundraising events, where attendees can secure a seat at his table or highly sought-after photo opportunities for a hefty price.
Trump is set to attend a fundraiser in the prestigious Hamptons, where the cost of entry alone is a staggering $25,000.
For those looking to capture a snapshot with the controversial figure, the price soars to $50,000.
According to outlets, Trump is also offering exclusive hosting opportunities at the event, with a price tag of $250,000 for a seat at his table and $500,000 for the distinguished title of "host."
After the prices were leaked online, several vocal critics of the former president took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock the GOP nominee's hefty price tag for a selfie.
One user shared, "This man has no shame. He's literally trying to squeeze his supporters for every penny they have."
Another commented, "The grift never stops... it's honestly getting pathetic at this point. The p---- is desperately trying to make up those hundreds of millions he lost during the trials earlier this year."
A third person joked, "I wonder how much he'll charge if someone wants to touch his ear?"
With a target of raising a minimum of $10 million at this event, Trump aims to inject much-needed funding into his campaign. The high-priced tickets and exclusive access offered at the fundraiser are part of Trump's strategy to mobilize financial support from his backers.
The Trump campaign and its related affiliates announced on Thursday, August 1, that they had raised $138.7 million last month — a far cry from the $231 million raised by the Harris campaign less than a week into her presidential run.
Trump’s campaign says it has $327 million in cash on hand heading into August, with the election now just a bit more than three months away.
The new polls show Vice President Harris, the new presumptive Democratic nominee, is leading the former president by between one and four points.
A Civiqs poll conducted between July 27 and July 30 also showed Harris with a 5-point lead over Trump. According to the poll, among 1,123 registered voters, Harris leads Trump 49 percent to 44 percent.
When third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were included, Harris' lead over Trump grew to seven points, to 48 percent, compared to the former president's 41 percent.