Article continues below advertisement
Why Melania Trump 'Disappeared' From the Public Eye: She 'Doesn't Need to Be There for Every Single Event,' Says Insider

Source: mega

Melania Trump is hardly seen out and about with her husband, Donald Trump.

By:

March 8 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Melania Trump is rarely seen with her husband, Donald Trump, but according to an insider, she isn't hiding out.

“People are saying she disappeared, but the truth is she doesn’t need to be there for every single event,” a source said of the first lady. “She’s definitely been keeping busy behind the scenes.”

Source: mega

Melania Trump doesn't always attend her husband's events.

As OK! previously reported, the model, 54, was nowhere to be found while her husband was on the campaign trail.

However, the president, 78, defended his wife's decision to not want to be in front of the camera.

"She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much. She'll be — at the appropriate time — she'll be out there," he previously told Meet the Press.

Source: mega

Donald Trump called his wife a 'private person.'

According to a source, Melania is "very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself."

Source: mega

Melania Trump 'hates' her husband, according to a new book.

As OK! previously reported, a new book called All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America by author Michael Wolff tells a different stoy of their relationship.

In his new book, he writes that his source was “bewildered that this needed saying,” but that Melania "f------ hates him."

Source: mega

Melania Trump didn't leave her husband after his hush money trial.

"Whatever was going on — and no one had any idea what was going on, at least no more than what was plainly obvious — it had certainly not been helped by the Stormy trial,” Wolff writes, referring to the criminal trial that resulted in the president being convicted of 34 felony charges for making a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"But that seemed hardly the only thing to explain the colder and colder winter," Wolff added.

Another source told People that Melania "does care" about issues revolving around children and their "well being," but political work in the current administration will only happen if she "has the time and interest to pursue it."

"Politics is not her world," the source added, pointing out Melania "couldn't care less how she looks politically."

In Touch spoke to the first source.

