Donald Trump Thought He Was 'Going to Die' on Jeffrey Epstein's Plane During Terrifying Flight on Campaign Trail, New Book Reveals

The incident occurred in August 2024 when Trump flew on a Gulfstream plane to Colorado.

A new book by best-selling author Michael Wolff revealed that Trump discovered the chartered plane he was using to fly to a campaign stop in August 2024 was once owned by Epstein.

The flight experienced severe turbulence, being thrown around in the sky during the trip to Colorado.

"I’m going to die on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane!" Trump "howled," according to Wolff.