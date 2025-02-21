Donald Trump Thought He Was 'Going to Die' on Jeffrey Epstein's Plane During Terrifying Flight on Campaign Trail, New Book Reveals
Donald Trump was terrified he was "going to die" in a plane crash when he endured a turbulent flight aboard an aircraft once belonging to notorious child s-- abuser Jeffrey Epstein.
The incident occurred in August 2024 when Trump flew on a Gulfstream plane to Colorado.
A new book by best-selling author Michael Wolff revealed that Trump discovered the chartered plane he was using to fly to a campaign stop in August 2024 was once owned by Epstein.
The flight experienced severe turbulence, being thrown around in the sky during the trip to Colorado.
"I’m going to die on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane!" Trump "howled," according to Wolff.
In his book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Wolff wrote that Trump’s own plane was having mechanical problems, and the campaign team, with Trump on board, was flying to Aspen, Colo. after a fundraiser in Jackson Hole, WY.
Wolff described the nightmare flight as a "white-knuckle, head-banging lurches, stomach-dropping turbulence" ride with "sudden stone-falling drops in altitude and air pressure."
"People were actually praying," Wolff added.
"Then, in the middle of it all, a report tracking the Trump team’s peregrinations identified that they were riding on the former plane of Trump’s old friend, the infamous s-- abuser Jeffrey Epstein," he wrote.
When the plane finally landed, a grateful Trump reportedly gave the flight crew a number of $50 bills, signing one for each to keep and another to spend.
The author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House claimed Trump’s "golf buddy" Steve Witkoff, who is now acting as the president’s middleman with Vladimir Putin and led last week’s "peace" talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia, sent his plane to take the president back to Palm Beach.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, who was a neighbor of Epstein's in Palm Beach, is named in flight logs as a guest on the notorious luxury plane dubbed the "Lolita Express."
The VIP passenger list, which also featured Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, was brought up in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Prosecutors alleged she booked flights for the depraved financier and helped him use the jet to traffic underage girls so he could abuse them at his various mansions.
According to the records, Trump had flown on Epstein's plane from Palm Beach to Newark in 1997.
Epstein is also said to have flown on one of Trump's private planes.