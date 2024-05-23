Donald Trump Spins Assassination Fantasy in False Claim About FBI Agents Endangering Secret Service Members During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Trump told his 6.9 million followers, "I have gotten to know so many amazing United States Secret Service Agents – It has been my honor to have them protecting me and my family since our historic 2016 Victory against 'Beautiful' Hillary Clinton. Shockingly, however, Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice authorized the use of 'deadly force' in their Illegal, UnConstitutional, and Un-American RAID of Mar-a-Lago, and that would include against our Great Secret Service, who they thought might be 'in the line of fire.'"

"As I told Crooked Joe’s DOJ, if they needed anything, 'all they had to do was ask.' They did not have to ILLEGALLY AND UNCONSTITUTIONALLY RAID my home, and rummage through my family’s, including Barron’s, private quarters," he alleged. "END THESE THIRD WORLD WITCH HUNTS, AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"