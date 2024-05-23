Donald Trump Spins Assassination Fantasy in False Claim About FBI Agents Endangering Secret Service Members During Mar-a-Lago Raid
In a recent series of late-night posts on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump revived his unsubstantiated assassination narrative, this time involving President Joe Biden's FBI allegedly targeting Trump's Secret Service detail.
The inflammatory remarks have sparked a wave of right-wing hysteria, fueled by unfounded claims surrounding a recent FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
The crux of the conspiracy theory stems from a passage in the operation order of the FBI raid, which mentioned the use of "deadly force" only when necessary "if the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person."
Despite the standard wording, the narrative spun by Trump and his supporters suggests a sinister plot to assassinate him.
Trump told his 6.9 million followers, "I have gotten to know so many amazing United States Secret Service Agents – It has been my honor to have them protecting me and my family since our historic 2016 Victory against 'Beautiful' Hillary Clinton. Shockingly, however, Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice authorized the use of 'deadly force' in their Illegal, UnConstitutional, and Un-American RAID of Mar-a-Lago, and that would include against our Great Secret Service, who they thought might be 'in the line of fire.'"
"As I told Crooked Joe’s DOJ, if they needed anything, 'all they had to do was ask.' They did not have to ILLEGALLY AND UNCONSTITUTIONALLY RAID my home, and rummage through my family’s, including Barron’s, private quarters," he alleged. "END THESE THIRD WORLD WITCH HUNTS, AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
The FBI executed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022. The search lasted nine hours and resulted in the recovery of “roughly 13,000 documents totaling approximately 22,000 pages," which includes 13 boxes that “contained documents with classification markings, and in all, over one hundred unique documents with classification markings."
The classified materials were found not only in the Mar-a-Lago storage room, but also in Trump’s office.
“The classification levels ranged from CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET information, and certain documents included additional sensitive compartments that signify very limited distribution,” the court filing said.
Among those amplifying the baseless allegations is Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who asserts that she alerted Trump to the fabricated peril he faced during the Mar-a-Lago raid.
In a social media post, the Georgia congresswoman stated, "I made sure that he knew. The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light. Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it?"
"I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden’s DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it," she continued.
Trump, leveraging the scenario for fundraising, has embraced the false notion, drawing avid attention from his ardent supporters.
