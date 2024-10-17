Donald Trump Jr. Brags His Dad 'Knows the McDonald's Menu Much Better' Than Vice President Kamala Harris

This comes as the former president continues to insist Harris never had a job at the fast food joint. In September, he took to Truth Social to demand the VP "take down and disavow all of her Statements that she worked for McDonald’s."

"These Statements go back a long way, and were also used openly throughout the Campaign — UNTIL SHE GOT CAUGHT," he wrote, referring to the false rumors that McDonald's corporate shared a statement that said they had no records of her ever working there. "She must apologize to the American people for lying! ... WHEN EVEN MCDONALD'S WANTS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU, IT'S TIME TO THROW IN THE TOWEL!"

It was later confirmed by fact-checkers that McDonald's had never released a statement on the matter.