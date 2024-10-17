Donald Trump Jr. Brags His Dad 'Knows the McDonald's Menu Much Better' Than Vice President Kamala Harris
Battle of the fast food fans!
Donald Trump Jr. boasted about his father's well-documented love for McDonald's while slamming Vice President Kamala Harris' handling of the economy during his Wednesday, October 16, appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime.
"If I take my kids to McDonald’s, and Donald Trump Jr. has sticker shock at McDonald’s because it’s too expensive, that’s a problem," he told host Jesse Watters. "If I’m upset when I go to McDonald’s or the grocery store, what’s a hard-working, blue-collar American family making 50, 60, $70,000 a year— how do they feel?"
Watters then pointed out that Donald, 78, is going to be working the fry machine at McDonald's for an upcoming campaign event this weekend.
"Listen, I think my father knows the McDonald’s menu much better than Kamala Harris ever did," he replied, before adding that "he wished" Bret Baier had asked her which location she'd worked at during their recent Fox News interview.
"You know, she’ll just tell you whatever you wanna hear to seem relatable and likable," he added. "But you saw in the interview. Unhinged."
- Donald Trump Dubs Kamala Harris a 'No Good Liar' as He Repeats Unverified Claims She Never Worked at McDonald's
- 'What Language Is That?': Donald Trump Mocked for His Latest 'Word Salad' as He Praises 'Incredible' Daughter-in-Law Lara
- 'Too Old For This Sh*t': Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Wild Video Mocking Joe Biden, Social Media Demands An 'Intervention'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This comes as the former president continues to insist Harris never had a job at the fast food joint. In September, he took to Truth Social to demand the VP "take down and disavow all of her Statements that she worked for McDonald’s."
"These Statements go back a long way, and were also used openly throughout the Campaign — UNTIL SHE GOT CAUGHT," he wrote, referring to the false rumors that McDonald's corporate shared a statement that said they had no records of her ever working there. "She must apologize to the American people for lying! ... WHEN EVEN MCDONALD'S WANTS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU, IT'S TIME TO THROW IN THE TOWEL!"
It was later confirmed by fact-checkers that McDonald's had never released a statement on the matter.
A few days later, he repeated the sentiments during a press conference at Trump Tower.
"Nobody talks about it, but Kamala never had a job at McDonald's," he said at the time. "Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald's ... She didn't work there. She never worked there at McDonald's. It was a lie."
On October 3, he yet again dubbed her "lyin' Kamala" and said she "never worked" at the restaurant.
"It's so simple. It's not like complex. We don't have to go through the history...she said, 'I worked at McDonald's. It was a tough job.' She said she worked over the French fries," he continued. "It turned out to be a lie. It's all a big lie. She's not qualified to be the president."