'Billionaire Charlatan': Donald Trump Blasted by Biden Campaign for 'Pathetic' PR Stunt
Donald Trump faced backlash after giving a controversial speech at a non-union factory in Michigan amid the United Auto Workers strike.
The embattled former POTUS spoke in front of a crowd of 400 to 500 supporters at a Drake Enterprises building on Wednesday, September 27. However, it was discovered that the facility only employed around 150 people. Among those employees, none were represented by the UAW.
"One individual in the crowd who held a sign that said 'union members for Trump,' acknowledged that she wasn’t a union member," the Detroit News reported. "Another person with a sign that read 'auto workers for Trump' said he wasn’t an auto worker when asked for an interview. Both people didn’t provide their names."
A UAW negotiator later called the speech a "stunt" that was meant to "pull the wool over the eyes of the working class," while Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz slammed Trump as a "billionaire charlatan."
"Donald Trump’s low-energy, incoherent ‘speech’ at a non-union factory in Michigan was a pathetic, recycled attempt to feign support for working Americans," he said in an emailed statement.
"Americans have seen him try this before and they aren’t buying it," the statement continued. "They know who Donald Trump really is: a billionaire charlatan running on empty words, broken promises, and lost jobs."
Munoz claimed that during Trump's stint in the White House "the ultra-wealthy and big corporations got richer" while American families "paid the price" for it.
"He left office with fewer jobs than when he entered. He created incentives for companies to ship manufacturing overseas. And, he let China get ahead in the race to the future," Munoz wrote. "We all remember, and Americans won’t forget come November 2024."
During the controversial speech, Trump also told the crowd that the UAW negotiations "don't mean as much" as they may think, arguing that electric vehicles were the more pressing threat to Michigan auto workers.
"You can be loyal to American labor or you can be loyal to the environmental lunatics," Trump said. "But you can’t really be loyal to both. It’s one or the other."
Only one day prior, President Biden chose to join auto workers at the picket line on Tuesday, September 26.
During his visit, the 80-year-old told them that they should be doing as "incredibly well" as the companies they work for and that they deserve a "significant raise."