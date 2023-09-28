'Billionaire Charlatan': Donald Trump Blasted by Biden Campaign for 'Pathetic' PR Stunt

"One individual in the crowd who held a sign that said 'union members for Trump,' acknowledged that she wasn’t a union member," the Detroit News reported. "Another person with a sign that read 'auto workers for Trump' said he wasn’t an auto worker when asked for an interview. Both people didn’t provide their names."

A UAW negotiator later called the speech a "stunt" that was meant to "pull the wool over the eyes of the working class," while Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz slammed Trump as a "billionaire charlatan."