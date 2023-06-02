'That Wasn't Boring': Inside CNN CEO Chris Licht's Meltdown After Donald Trump's Disastrous Town Hall

Licht seemed to already know that the blowback from the messy chat would be intense, with Alberta noting, "Republicans were angry at CNN. Democrats were angry at CNN. Journalists were angry at CNN. The only one who wasn’t angry, it seemed, was Trump, most likely because he’d succeeded in disgracing the network on its own airwaves," he claimed.

As OK! reported, the former commander-in-chief made quite a few bombastic statements during his public discussion with host Kaitlan Collins.

"We did fantastically! We got twelve million more votes than in 2016. We did better in that election," Trump boasted while still not being able to cop to the fact that he lost the 2020 election fair and square — which has been proven multiple times.