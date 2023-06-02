OK Magazine
'That Wasn't Boring': Inside CNN CEO Chris Licht's Meltdown After Donald Trump's Disastrous Town Hall

Jun. 2 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

CNN's CEO Chris Licht was not thrilled with the way Donald Trump's New Hampshire Town Hall turned out.

According to a new report by Tim Alberta from The Atlantic, the businessman was allegedly not amused by the 45th president's performance at the May 10 live broadcasted event, which he hoped would restore the network's less than stellar reputation.

Per the reporter who was present, when the Q&A session commenced, Licht was seen wearing "the expression of a man who had just survived a car wreck" and looked "pale" with his "shoulders slumped."

“Well,” the high ranking executive — who took over at the cable news network in April 2022 after disgraced Jeff Zucker stepped down — quipped, “That wasn’t boring!”

Licht seemed to already know that the blowback from the messy chat would be intense, with Alberta noting, "Republicans were angry at CNN. Democrats were angry at CNN. Journalists were angry at CNN. The only one who wasn’t angry, it seemed, was Trump, most likely because he’d succeeded in disgracing the network on its own airwaves," he claimed.

As OK! reported, the former commander-in-chief made quite a few bombastic statements during his public discussion with host Kaitlan Collins.

"We did fantastically! We got twelve million more votes than in 2016. We did better in that election," Trump boasted while still not being able to cop to the fact that he lost the 2020 election fair and square — which has been proven multiple times.

"Most people understand what happened. It was a rigged election and it was a shame what we had to go through," he continued to rant. "People all over the world looked at it and they saw exactly what everyone else saw."

"It's a shame what happened," the Republican continued. "It's a very sad thing for our country. Our country has gone to hell. If you take a look at our boarders, our military has been bad, you look at what's happened to inflation. It's destroying our country. In many ways we've become a third world country."

