Noah Cyrus Rips Troll Apart Who Referenced Dominic Purcell and Tish Drama
Noah Cyrus broke her silence on the rumors she and mom Tish Cyrus’ husband Dominic Purcell had a romantic relationship.
On Friday, April 26, the 24-year-old uploaded a post that read, "Dear lord, when I get I heaven please let me bring my man."
The “July” singer’s upload, which quoted Lana Del Rey's song "Young and Beautiful," then garnered tons of comments, including one that set the musician off.
"Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" the troll wrote, referencing the alleged love triangle.
Noah then fired back with a scathing message, penning, "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c---. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."
This was the first time anyone in the Cyrus family has addressed the speculation, though Noah did not confirm or deny the allegations.
As OK! previously reported, on February 27, a source claimed Noah had been with Dominic, 54, before he and Tish, 56, became lovers.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider spilled, noting Tish was allegedly "aware" of Noah and Dominic's apparent fling and decided to proceed anyway.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source confessed. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Another insider revealed how the drama has affected the blonde beauty and Prison Break actor’s marriage.
The pair have apparently been “working on communication and sought therapy together.” “It pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal,” the source added.
Tish herself recently went into detail about the couple’s marital issues on the "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast.
“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she explained. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”
“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” Tish continued. “And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”
The mother-of-five, who married Dominic in August 2023, noted she "takes things personally" in their romance, while Dominic is "very blunt" and "not warm and fuzzy."
“These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with," she admitted.