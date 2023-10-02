Melania Trump Harshly Critiques Husband Donald's Appearance on Television, Says He Doesn't 'Look Good'
Ouch! Melania Trump gave her husband, Donald Trump, a rough review while watching his recent TV appearances.
"The lights get much more powerful, but you look like c--- on television. I was going to tell my people. I am telling my people now. These lights are so powerful they probably cost a lot of money. We're doing so well, but these lights are no good. Number one, you can hardly see the audience. Number two, when you go home to watch it with our great first lady, she said, 'You didn't look good. Too much light!' These lights are terrible," the 77-year-old said at his recent rally in Iowa on Sunday, October 1.
In his rant, Trump appeared unhinged, as he spoke about rival Ron DeSantis, in addition to critiquing the Obama administration and going off on several tangents.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the spectacle. One person wrote, "OMG. Has he addressed ANY actual issues?" while another joked, "Maybe when Melania told the old duffer that 'he looks terrible lately'... maybe she was trying to tell him something a little more nuanced than the RBG code and lighting needing adjustment on broadcast TV."
A third person quipped, "But Melania still prefers to look at Donald Trump on TV!"
As OK! previously reported, Melania, 53, has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail, but according to the businessman, there's a reason for that.
"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said on Meet the Press. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting that the model will appear at future events. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
Additionally, the politician took a second to praise his wife.
"She's very popular, she actually is," he insisted. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."
- Donald Trump Keeps Wife Melania Away From the Campaign Trail as 'It's So Nasty and So Mean'
- Donald Trump and Wife Melania 'Get Along Really Well' Despite Former First Lady Being Absent From Husband's Campaign Trail
- Donald Trump Surrounded by Women at South Carolina Rally as Wife Melania Trump Skips Another Campaign Event: Photo
Donald noted that Melania is tending to their 17-year-old son, Barron, in Palm Beach, Fla.
"She’s right now with Barron at school," he said. "She loves that boy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, while chatting with Megyn Kelly, Donald boasted about his marriage.
"She's [Melania] doing very well. She's very strong, very, very even keeled. And she's a very good woman, as you know. She was very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [saying], ‘We love our First Lady.’ So many posters were there in the audience…We had the biggest rallies we've ever had," he shared.