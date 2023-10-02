'She Lost Me': Kimberly Guilfoyle Trolled for Saying Donald Trump Will Win the Election 'With the Help of God'
Excuse me? Kimberly Guilfoyle made a wacky claim during a recent speech.
"As proud Americans, we don't apologize for being law-abiding and faithful people who love God. Is that right? Because with the help of god, the hard work of everyone in this room and the grace and courage of Donald John Trump, we will take this country back and you can take that to the bank!" the TV star, 54, said to the crowd.
But people were confused by some of her remarks. One person wrote, "It’s gonna take lifetimes of the world to pray…" while another said, "Yeah well, God is going to make me 20 years younger. Neither is going to happen."
A third person quipped, "When the courts don’t help you, move on to a higher power..." while a fourth stated, "She lost me at 'law-abiding.'"
A fifth person joked, "Good. Someone else to blame his loss on."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is in hot water despite campaigning to be president again in the 2024 election.
On Monday, October 2, for the start of the civil fraud case against him.
"I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me. He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court – Monday morning," he wrote on Truth Social. "The judge, Arthur Engoron, refuses to accept our big win in the Court of Appeals, nullifying much of the case that the racist Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, has charged us with. Nobody can believe it!"
He continued: "Judge Engoron’s Valuation of Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular property in Palm Beach, Florida, IS FRAUDULENT! He states a value of 18 Million Dollars, knowing full well that it is worth, perhaps, 50 to 100 times that amount. Engoron is working diligently to misrepresent me, and my net worth, which is substantially MORE than is shown on my fully 'disclaimed' Financial Statements. I have not even included my most valuable asset – BRAND! He should resign from the 'Bench' and be sanctioned by the Courts for his abuse of power, and his intentional and criminal interference with the Presidential Election of 2024, of which I am leading all candidates, both Republican & Democrat, by significant margins. Likewise, Letitia James should resign for purposeful and criminal Election Interference. She is fully aware that Mar-a-Lago, and other assets, are worth much more than what she is claiming. Both of these Democrat Operatives are a disgrace to New York, and to the United States of America!"
Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court 1st Judicial District in New York ruled that the businessman and his company repeated acts of fraud for years that included lying to banks and insurers by exaggerating his net worth and assets.
Trump isn't backing down. In fact, before entering the courtroom, he exclaimed: “This is a continuation of the single biggest witch hunt of all time."