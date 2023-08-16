Donald Trump Privately Praised Bret Baier for His 'Tough But Fair' Interview Before Publicly Calling It 'Nasty'

In the meantime, Trump, who was indicted for a fourth time this week for allegedly overturning the 2020 election in Georgia, is keeping everyone on his toes ahead of the first Republican primary debate, as many are unsure if he will actually show up.

Baier, who is moderating alongside Martha MacCallum, thinks the former president, 77, will eventually participate.

“It’s hard for me to believe that the former president is going to walk away from that state,” the TV personality said. “You never know with the former president. But I do think that he sees himself as excelling at debates, and he credits debates for how he got the nomination and how he went on to win. I think that the spotlight will be pretty big.”