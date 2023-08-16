Donald Trump Privately Praised Bret Baier for His 'Tough But Fair' Interview Before Publicly Calling It 'Nasty'
Bret Baier revealed that Donald Trump praised his interview behind closed doors before negatively speaking about it in public.
“Immediately after the tape stopped, he said that he thought he was strong in the interview. And he said it was tough but fair,” the Fox News host told Women's Wear Daily about the sit-down with Trump, which aired in June. “I made sure to get some of that on camera. He has since [said] it was nasty or not nice.”
After the chat, Trump told Newsmax's Eric Bolling that Baier had done a "good job" but went on to bash him.
“When I did the interview with Bret, I thought it was fine. I thought it was okay, but there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty,” said Trump. “It was really like, unfriendly. Everything was like unfriendly. No smiling, no let’s have fun, let’s Make America Great Again. Everything was like a hit. So you have a hostile network.”
In the meantime, Trump, who was indicted for a fourth time this week for allegedly overturning the 2020 election in Georgia, is keeping everyone on his toes ahead of the first Republican primary debate, as many are unsure if he will actually show up.
Baier, who is moderating alongside Martha MacCallum, thinks the former president, 77, will eventually participate.
“It’s hard for me to believe that the former president is going to walk away from that state,” the TV personality said. “You never know with the former president. But I do think that he sees himself as excelling at debates, and he credits debates for how he got the nomination and how he went on to win. I think that the spotlight will be pretty big.”
But Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough is confident Trump is trying to avoid his former pal Chris Christie.
"I'm going to I'm going to take the other side of it. I do think he's scared of Chris Christie," he said.
"He saw what Chris Christie did to Marco Rubio when Chris Christie went into a debate with one thing in mind, he knows Chris Christie put Jared Kushner's father in jail for a very long time. He knows he's a prosecutor who's ruthless and knows how to push his case. And he also knows that his secret sauce in 2016 was being the disrupter. Right?" he added of the former New Jersey Governor, who has threatened to obliterate Trump on the debate stage.