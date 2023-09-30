Does Donald Trump Think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Budding Romance Will Last? Ex-Prez Weighs In
In an interview published on Friday, September 29, Donald Trump weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored romance.
“I wish the best for both of them,” the 77-year-old ex-president dished. “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”
As OK! previously reported, while Trump may not be convinced the pop princess and the NFL superstar will last, a source recently revealed that Kelce believes the relationship could get serious.
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," the insider said of Kelce, who publicly attempted to shoot his shot after announcing on his podcast he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it.
"She’s excited about dating an athlete," they added of the worldwide sensation, who was spotted cheering Kelce on at the Chiefs-Bears game on Sunday, September 24.
The source noted that the duo is "having fun together" and they "just want to see where this goes."
Hype around the potential couple has continued to grow as they were spotted leaving the football game together and attended the post-game party as a pair.
After their big night, Kelce gushed about Swift’s attendance on his podcast, “New Heights” with brother Jason Kelce.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" he said during the Wednesday, September 27, episode.
"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he stated. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
While the duo has gotten a lot of support, similar to Trump, The View star Sara Haines was not convinced the budding romance is the real deal.
When asked about giving airtime to the relationship, Haines ranted, "This is a PR stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it because it just feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt and she does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get, like she's good, like we're good!"
