'Biggest Nightmare': Taylor Swift Endorsing President Joe Biden Could Spell Disaster for Donald Trump Campaign, CNN Strategist Claims

Jun. 11 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

An endorsement from Taylor Swift could help President Joe Biden win the 2024 election — or it would at least make the Republicans sweat, according to CNN commentator Maria Cardona.

"The more that Donald Trump focuses and is obsessed with someone like Taylor Swift, the better it is for Democrats because I think we do know that she’s liberal," the strategist explained. "We know that she probably will not vote for Donald Trump."

taylor swift
Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 election.

Cardona noted that she might even give a public endorsement to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris which she suggests could be the GOP and Trump's "biggest nightmare."

"It gives us an opportunity to talk about the weirdness of Donald Trump, and again, that does nothing to take away from his base, but we know that his base will probably never leave him no matter what," she added.

donald trump compared jim jones maga commit suicide joe biden vote
Donald Trump is the first former POTUS to be found guilty of a crime.

This comes after the controversial politician's remarks on the "Bad Blood" singer's looks surfaced in Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh.

"I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful," the 77-year-old reportedly said. "I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump."

taylor swift eras
Donald Trump called Taylor Swift 'unusually beautiful.'

"I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!" Trump continued. "She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."

While Swift has yet to endorse any politician for the 2024 presidential election, as OK! previously reported, the pop star voiced her support for President Biden back in the 2020 election.

megyn kelly slams joe biden support hunter gun trial
President Joe Biden is 81 years old.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November," Swift said in a social media statement directed toward Trump after George Floyd's tragic death.

In her Miss Americana documentary, Swift explained her reason for speaking out about politics after largely remaining silent on the topic.

"These aren’t your dad’s celebrities, and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans," she said. "I need to be on the right side of history."

