Mike Pence's Ex-Advisor 'Detests the Way' Donald Trump Speaks About His Supporters: 'It Was So Disparaging'
A former aide who worked for Mike Pence claimed Donald Trump had some not-so-nice things to say about his supporters during his presidency.
During a Tuesday, October 10, appearance on The View, Olivia Troye — who was the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor and served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force — told the panelists that it made her "frustrated" and "angry" that Trump has "nothing in common" with the people that support him.
"I detest the way he speaks about them, like when he would talk about them in meetings," she clarified. "It was so disparaging to them"
Troye said that she takes the 77-year-old's flippancy about his fans very personally, but noted that members of her family still have a real problem with the fact that she openly criticizes the embattled ex-POTUS.
"I have a lot of family members who are still Trump supporters. They’re very upset that I am a Trump critic," she continued. "I think about them and I’m like, ‘I hate the way you speak about them sometimes behind closed doors.'"
Joy Behar appeared to agree, implying that the controversial politician would have a problem getting more personal with his supporters.
"Would he invite any of these Trump supporters to Mar-a-Lago, is what I’d like to know," Behar replied. "I don’t think so."
"I think it speaks to an unfortunate state of the Republican Party," Troye said in a different portion of the interview. "It is certainly not the party that I want it to be and not the party that I believe it has been in the past."
"I think he has done a great job of sort of marketing himself as the champion for all of these people who are behind him in this movement," she added.
Troye also called out her former boss for not being more forceful in his presidential campaign against Trump.
"I have been wanting [Pence] to take Trump on from day one, especially on January 7 of 2021," she explained to the panel. "I wanted him to be out there saying, 'This is everything that we've lived.' ... He and Trump cannot be any more different. They are very different people."
Troye resigned from her position at the White House in 2020 and publicly supported President Joe Biden.