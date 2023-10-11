Mike Pence's Ex-Advisor 'Detests the Way' Donald Trump Speaks About His Supporters: 'It Was So Disparaging'

A former aide who worked for Mike Pence claimed Donald Trump had some not-so-nice things to say about his supporters during his presidency.

During a Tuesday, October 10, appearance on The View, Olivia Troye — who was the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor and served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force — told the panelists that it made her "frustrated" and "angry" that Trump has "nothing in common" with the people that support him.