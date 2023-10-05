Donald Trump Has a 'Very Potent Fear of Being Poisoned,' Former Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Reveals

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed some things she picked up when working for Donald Trump, including learning about what he's afraid of.

"So, he, Donald Trump has, I don’t know if you know this or if anybody’s this is I don’t know if… he does have a very potent fear of being poisoned," Hutchinson said on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass bottles because he likes to hear his valet, whoever is serving him this meal. He likes to hear the pop when he …"