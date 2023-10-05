OK Magazine
Donald Trump Has a 'Very Potent Fear of Being Poisoned,' Former Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Reveals

donaldtrump cassidyhutchinson pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 5 2023, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed some things she picked up when working for Donald Trump, including learning about what he's afraid of.

"So, he, Donald Trump has, I don’t know if you know this or if anybody’s this is I don’t know if… he does have a very potent fear of being poisoned," Hutchinson said on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass bottles because he likes to hear his valet, whoever is serving him this meal. He likes to hear the pop when he …"

cassihutichnson
Source: mega

Cassidy Hutchinson got candid about her time working for Donald Trump.

"Really? That’s why? I thought his hands were so little. It seemed like like a real ketchup bottle. Its for poisoning, huh. Do you think he’s got this fear of being poisoned from all the ex-wives or where did he…" the comedian replied.

donaldtrump
Source: mega

Cassidy Hutchinson recently wrote a book about her time in the White House.

"Or is it Russia? I don’t know.." Hutchinson said, to which Kimmel added, "Good to know. I don’t think Russia’s poisoning him."

Elsewhere in the chat, Hutchinson, who recently wrote a book called Enough, explained why it took her a while to speak up about the former president's crazy antics.

“There is this notion of loyalty in Trump World,” she stated. “What I refer to as Trump World, which is Donald Trump and his associates or whoever is surrounding him on that given day because it fluctuates and changes. There is a pressure to stay loyal, especially when you’re in the circle of trust and that’s the position that I had.”

cassidyhutchingson
Source: mega

The former aide detailed Donald Trump's antics in her book.

Though Hutchinson has different views on Trump now, she explained she wanted to work with him after seeing him at a rally and feeling a connection to the crowd.

donaldtrump pm
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

“Something clicked for me — like, that he was there to represent people like I was accustomed to growing up around,” Hutchinson said. “It was just this magnetism that I felt, and at the same time I did feel a draw to public service.”

At the end of the day, she doesn't regret her time spent with Trump.

“I used to say I was in the right place at the right time, and that’s how I got elevated to my role you know. Now I’m, was at the wrong place the wrong time? Wrong place at the right time? I don’t know," she shared.

