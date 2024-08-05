Donald Trump 'Has to Replace' J.D. Vance 'to Get Back in the Race,' Former White House Staffer Says
Donald Trump might want to rethink who he should keep a part of his team going forward.
After his VP pick, J.D. Vance, received a ton of backlash over the past few weeks, Anthony Scaramucci, who worked for Trump, 78, for only 10 days before he was. fired in July 2017, claimed Vance is only hurting his chances of becoming president again.
"Trump has to replace Vance to get back in the race," Scaramucci, who frequently criticizes the ex-president, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, August 2.
People weighed in on the remarks, pointing out how Trump would never admit he's wrong. One person wrote, "Nah, it’s a match made in heaven. The couch f------ and the motherf------," while another quipped, "Don’t give him any ideas."
A third person added, "Never interrupt your enemy when they’re making mistakes..."
However, Christopher Devine, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton and author of Do Running Mates Matter?: The Influence of Vice Presidential Candidates in Presidential Elections, previously told Newsweek that it wouldn't be a good idea to get rid of him at this point in the race.
- 'Dementia Don Strikes Again': 'Unfit' Donald Trump Slammed After Glitching During Georgia Rally Speech
- Donald Trump Labeled a 'Narcissist' After Admitting 'I Only Like People Who Like Me' During Georgia Rally: Watch
- Claudia Conway and Mom Kellyanne Reunite as Teenager Takes Dig at Donald Trump Supporter Laura Loomer: Photo
"If Donald Trump — having had months to vet candidates and make this choice — abandons J.D. Vance, voters will question his ability to lead as president," Devine said.
"It's better to stick with a running mate who is underperforming than to tell voters that you can't be trusted to make a presidential decision and stick with it," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump might be second-guessing bringing Vance into his inner circle after choosing him over Nikki Haley.
“There's a nonzero chance the Republicans take their vice presidential candidate off the ticket," Paul Begala, a former White House advisor and chief strategist for Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 presidential campaign, remarked while on a panel with CNN, where they dissected a recent interview Haley did. "He's been a dud. He's the first vice presidential nominee of either party since 1980 to begin underwater in his approval ratings."
After Vance's "childless cat lady" remark went viral, Trump still defended him.
"Well, first of all, he has got tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people. People that like families. I mean, you know, he made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t members of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have ... He’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation and he feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that," he shared.
He continued, “It’s so crazy. I know so many people, they never met the right person. Male or female, they just never met the right person. They’re unbelievable, they are every bit as good as anybody else that has the most beautiful family.”