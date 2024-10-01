'Miserable' Donald Trump Mocked for Looking '137 Years Old' in Recent Interview: 'He Has Definitely Aged'

As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He was indicted four times in 2023 — first for falsifying business documents, next for allegedly mishandling classified documents, and twice in August for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's hush money trial began in April 2024. He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. On May 30, a jury found the ex-prez guilty on all counts.

