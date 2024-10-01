or
'Miserable' Donald Trump Mocked for Looking '137 Years Old' in Recent Interview: 'He Has Definitely Aged'

Photo of Donald Trump at podium.
Donald Trump was mocked on social media for his aging appearance.

Oct. 1 2024, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Donald Trump critics called out the former president's aging looks after a photo from a recent interview made rounds on social media.

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared a still from the sit-down that featured the 78-year-old politician sporting his usual navy suit, red tie and his signature bronzer on his face.

Filipkowski captioned the snapshot, "Trump looked 137 years old today."

One Trump critic on X replied, "And that’s after the makeup team worked their magic!" and another added, "You should see him without the spray tan and the wig."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is known for wearing brightly colored bronzer at press events.

A third person said, "He has definitely aged. They say the Presidency adds many more years than time elapsed."

Another critic suggested it wasn't the presidency that was causing Trump's appearance, penning: "Misery has a way of aging someone. What a miserable life it must be to lie, blame, complain and accuse all day every day."

A fifth X user responded, "He should be sentenced to 137 years in prison," referring to Trump's multiple civil lawsuits and criminal indictments.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the first former POTUS to ever be criminally charged.

As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He was indicted four times in 2023 — first for falsifying business documents, next for allegedly mishandling classified documents, and twice in August for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's hush money trial began in April 2024. He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. On May 30, a jury found the ex-prez guilty on all counts.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, before it was pushed to September 18. Last month, Judge Juan Merchan postponed his sentencing hearing again. However, Trump raged on his Truth Social platform that the entire case should be tossed.

"The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG!" he insisted. "It is a political attack against me by Comrade Kamala Harris and other Radical Left Opponents for purposes of Election Interference, and is a case that should have never been brought."

It's expected Trump will be sentenced after Election Day.

