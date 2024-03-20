Tracy Morgan Jokes He 'Learned to Out-Eat Ozempic' After Gaining 40 Pounds on the Popular Weight-Loss Drug
Many celebrities have opened up on using Ozempic to help them drop weight, however, it doesn't always work well for everyone.
On the Tuesday, March 19, installment of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon complimented Tracy Morgan on how good he looked and asked him how he's been "staying in shape."
Morgan admitted to using the popular weight-loss drug before joking, "I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds."
The 30 Rock star previously spoke out about his decision to try Ozempic in August 2023 during an appearance on the Today show. He claimed it had cut his appetite "in half" and that he'd been combining the use of the medication with exercise.
"I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!" he explained at the time. "I get up at 7 every morning, and I’m in the gym at 10. Then I go back to sleep. And that’s my life."
Morgan isn't the only Hollywood star to have mixed results from the weight-loss drug. As OK! previously reported, Amy Schumer revealed that she tried it some time ago but she "felt so sick" that she couldn't play with her 4-year-old son, Gene David.
"I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t]," she continued. "And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it."
But others have been open about their success using Ozempic. Oprah Winfrey confessed to losing 40 pounds after combining diet and exercise with the drug to "manage not yo-yoing" with her weight.
"I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so d--- hard," she shared. "I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me."
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she said at the time. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
"I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it," the television personality added. "I now no longer feel that way. It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life."