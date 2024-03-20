Tracy Morgan Jokes He 'Learned to Out-Eat Ozempic' After Gaining 40 Pounds on the Popular Weight-Loss Drug

Morgan admitted to using the popular weight-loss drug before joking, "I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds."

The 30 Rock star previously spoke out about his decision to try Ozempic in August 2023 during an appearance on the Today show. He claimed it had cut his appetite "in half" and that he'd been combining the use of the medication with exercise.

"I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!" he explained at the time. "I get up at 7 every morning, and I’m in the gym at 10. Then I go back to sleep. And that’s my life."