'Disturbing and Evil': Donald Trump Ridiculed for 'Fantasizing' About Liz Cheney Getting Shot During Sit-Down Interview With Tucker Carlson
Former President Donald Trump was slammed for imagining how Liz Cheney would fare with "guns pointed at her."
During a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump called Cheney "a deranged person" and claimed she has an "appetite" for sending troops into war.
He called her a "very dumb individual" and told the former Fox News host, "If it were up to her, we'd be in 50 different countries."
"She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with a nine-barrel shooting at her. Okay. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face."
Several Trump critics shared a clip of the unsettling comments on social media, claiming the GOP nominee "fantasizes" about his political enemies being shot.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "Crazy that just because Trump identifies as a Republican that this is acceptable to Republicans. This needs to be denounced by everyone, and he is to be held accountable for these remarks."
Another person commented: "Trump is disturbing and evil. He literally dreams about women getting shot in the face. And people will still support this trash."
A third user shared: "If you claim to be a leader in any way — political leader, thought-leader, business leader, religious leader — and you don’t stand up and say clearly that America must keep this man away from power, then you’re no kind of leader at all."
The former president expanded on his criticism, claiming both Republican and Democrat politicians, like Cheney, support conflicts from the safety of Washington, D.C.
He told Carlson: "You know they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy."
Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the Kamala Harris campaign, released a statement condemning Trump for "talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad."
Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt responded to the backlash and the Associated Press: "President Trump is 100% correct that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than go into combat themselves. This is the continuation of the latest fake media outrage days before the election in a blatant attempt to interfere on behalf of Kamala Harris."